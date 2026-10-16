College Football 27 Simulation Results of WVU vs. Cincinnati

Can the West Virginia Mountaineers snap their three-game losing streak and get back in the win column for the first time since they took down the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlotte on September 19th?

We turn to the College Football 27 video game to give us an idea of how this one against Cincinnati could go. Here are the results from this week's simulation.

BOX SCORE

Cincinnati: 3-14-14-3 — 34

West Virginia: 3-0-7-14 — 24

Individual Stats (West Virginia)

Offense

QB Mike Hawkins Jr.: 19/30 for 239 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions | 12 carries for 55 yards

RB Cam Cook: 14 carries for 80 yards, one touchdown | 4 receptions for 22 yards

WR DJ Epps: 5 receptions for 48 yards, one touchdown | 1 carry for 40 yards

WR Jaden Bray: 3 receptions for 77 yards, one touchdown

WR John Neider: 2 receptions for 19 yards

TE Josh Sapp: 4 receptions for 68 yards

TE Cam Ball: 1 reception for 5 yards

Defensive leaders

CB Keyshawn Robinson: 9 tackles, one tackle for loss

LB Isaiah Patterson: 6 tackles

N/S Geimere Latimer: 6 tackles

LB Ben Cutter: 6 tackles, one tackle for loss

S Kamari Wilson: 6 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss

Individual Stats (Cincinnati)

Offense

QB JC French IV: 17/25 for 231 yards, three touchdowns | 6 carries for 10 yards

RB Cole Tabb: 14 carries for 97 yards | 1 reception for 8 yards, one touchdown

RB Gi'Bran Payne: 2 carries for 1 yards

RB Zion Johnson: 1 carry for 6 yards

WR Malachi Henry: 5 receptions for 53 yards

WR Isaiah Johnson: 3 receptions for 34 yards

WR JV Gibson: 3 receptions for 53 yards

TE Gavin Grover: 4 receptions for 55 yards, one touchdown

FB Andy Franzel: 1 reception for 28 yards, one touchdown

SCORES BY QUARTER

1st quarter: Jack Cassidy 35-yard field goal; WVU leads 3-0

Stephen Rusnak 30-yard field goal; game tied 3-3

2nd quarter: JC French IV 28-yard touchdown pass to Andy Franzel; CIN leads 10-3

JC French IV 8-yard touchdown pass to Cole Tabb; CIN leads 17-3

3rd quarter: Daniel James 58-yard interception return for a touchdown; CIN leads 24-3

Mike Hawkins Jr. 60-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Bray; CIN still leads 24-10

JC French IV 36-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Grover; CIN leads 31-10

4th quarter: Mike Hawkins 10-yard touchdown pass to DJ Epps; CIN still leads 31-17

Stephen Rusnak 39-yard field goal; CIN leads 34-17

Cam Cook 2-yard TD run; CIN still leads 34-24