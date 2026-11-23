The end of the regular season is just days away, and barring a miracle on Black Friday against the No. 2 team in the country, West Virginia will quickly turn its attention to retention and gearing up for the transfer portal to build this roster out for the 2027 campaign.

There are 20 fourth-year players on WVU's roster who can come back for one more season. Some are more likely to return than others. Who could we see back in the Old Gold and Blue next fall?

I've got some thoughts, but first, I want you to know that this is not an indication of the player's interest in returning, nor a representation of where things stand between the program and the player at this time. We won't know that until after the season ends and they get deeper into talks. This is purely a hunch/prediction. We will, however, provide actual reports/updates on players when necessary.

Tier 5: May Explore Other Opportunities

West Virginia University safety Tim Roberson | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

OL Devin Vass (R-JR), CB Jayden Bell (R-JR), S Tim Roberson (R-JR)

Each of these three guys saw very limited action this season, and may not have much of an opportunity next year either. They will learn exactly what the expectation is in their exit meeting, and if that is the case, they may look to find a place where they have a better chance of getting on the field and making an impact.

Tier 4: Could See It Going Either Way

West Virginia University edge Jeremiah Johnson | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

OL Cam Griffin, EDGE Jeremiah Johnson (R-JR), CB Rayshawn Reynolds (R-JR), K Nate Flower (R-JR)

Flower is the only one I see with starter potential next season. With Jack Cassidy graduating, he could duke it out with Peter Notaro and whoever else is on the roster for the job. Griffin, Johnson, and Reynolds were depth pieces this season who saw minimal snaps.

Tier 3: Makes Sense to Return

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

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Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

RB Cam Cook, WR John Neider (R-JR), OL Nick Krahe (R-JR), EDGE David Afogho (R-JR)

Before you freak out, the only reason I have Cam Cook in this bucket is because of the opportunity he may have to leave for the NFL. He will get feedback from the league, and the expectation is that if he returns to school for a fifth year, it would be at WVU.

I'm not speaking for the staff here, but I think Krahe has been a little disappointing this season. Don't get me wrong, he's played well at times and made some key blocks to spring some big runs, but it hasn't gone quite as well as I thought it would. That being said, another year with Rick Trickett will help tremendously.

Neider and Afogho have had their moments, too; they just haven't been consistent enough. I do believe, though, that both can be solid role players at their respective positions if they choose to stay put.

Tier 2: Very likely

West Virginia University receiver Prince Strachan | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

WR Prince Strachan (R-JR), OL Carsten Casady (R-JR), DL K.J. Henson (R-JR), CB Andrew Powdrell

I'm not going to say that Strachan's decision rides on what happens with Mike Hawkins Jr., but I do think if QB1 re-signs, he will be one of the first guys to announce that he is staying put. The two have a strong connection, and the only reason he hasn't been a bigger factor is that he missed the first few games and took a while to get caught up to speed.

Casaday, Henson, and Powdrell are all guys who have started a bunch of games and done some good things. Are they going to be all-conference-type guys? Maybe not, but they can turn into rock-solid players with another year in the program.

Tier 1: Safe Bets to Return

West Virginia University receiver Cyrus Traugh | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

WR Cyrus Traugh (R-JR), DL Corey McIntyre Jr. (R-JR), LB Ben Cutter, LB Jason Hall Jr. (R-JR), N/S Geimere Latimer

Cutter made it clear months ago that he plans to return to WVU for a fifth year. And with the recent play of Jason Hall Jr., I believe it's safe to say that he will join Cutter in that linebacker room in 2027. Latimer is West Virginia's best defensive player, McIntyre has been one of the most consistent pieces up front, and Traugh is getting better each week.

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