West Virginia's season will come to an end on Friday night, assuming they don't pull off the miracle of taking down 2nd-ranked Utah.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez and his staff have already had a number of conversations with players that they want to keep in 2027 and beyond, and as you could imagine, those talks will intensify the moment they return home from Salt Lake City.

Let's run through the biggest decisions we're going to be keeping a close eye on.

QB Mike Hawkins Jr.

West Virginia University quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The immediate future of the program is going to come down to this decision. There aren't many quarterbacks out there who can do the things that Mike Hawkins Jr. has done this season for the Mountaineers, and if WVU loses him, it's not like they are going to find another quarterback who's just as talented.

I am aware that some fans don't like the idea of spending millions on a quarterback, but the reality is every team in college football that is serious about winning is going to spend some coin on their QB1, just like it is in the NFL. At a place like WVU, you're likely never going to be able to have everything come together — elite offense, elite defense, elite depth, etc. — so you need to hold onto the game-changing types of talent that can help you overcome your shortcomings.

I mean, look at what he did this year, giving the Mountaineers a chance in 10 of the 11 games. The only game he couldn't was Kansas, which just so happened to be the offensive line's worst outing of the year.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

RB Cam Cook

WVU Athletics Communications

For Cam, the decision is more about whether he should come back to WVU for another year or begin his journey in the NFL. If he comes back to school, it's going to be at West Virginia. Cook will seek feedback from scouts at the next level, as he should, to see where he could be selected in the draft and whether or not it's worth staying in Morgantown another year. Depending on what that feedback is, West Virginia could make a competitive offer to what he would receive as a rookie.

Defensive Staff: Change Incoming?

West Virginia University Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Rich Rodriguez has a big decision to make about what to do on the defensive side of the ball and it's no secret as to what that is. Barring some wild results in the final week of the regular season, Zac Alley's unit is line to finish the year as the worst defense in Power Four and the 137th-ranked defense in the FBS out of 138 teams. I don't expect it will be long after Friday night that we know the direction things are headed.

Had Alley and his assistants figured some things out down the stretch, this might be a different story. Unfortunately, the issues have continued and, in some ways, worsened as the season has moved along. What happens there and who is a part of fixing the defense is going to be a key storyline of the offseason.

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