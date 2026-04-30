Could Star Freshman OL Kevin Brown Start Week 1 for West Virginia?

We're still 128 days from the start of the 2026 season, so there's a lot that can change between now and the time the ball is teed up against Coastal Carolina, but freshman offensive lineman Kevin Brown has done everything expected of him to this point, giving himself a true shot to start that opener.

Despite being a true freshman, he was one of the most consistent pieces in the offensive line group in the spring and certainly one of the strongest. There were some freshman moments in spring ball for sure, but he won more than his fair share of battles.

“Kevin is not like a typical true freshman," Rodriguez said of Brown. "He’s supposed to be in high school right now. He’s obviously a big, physical athlete. He’s been coached well, trained well. His dad did a great job training him. And he loves football. His mentality is infectious. He’s what we thought he was when we recruited him, and he’s going to have a great career here.”

Why it makes sense to start Brown Week 1

WVU Athletics Communications

The Mountaineers have a handful of options, such as Malik Agbo (who looks completely different since we last saw him), UConn transfer Carsten Casady, and JUCO pickup DeShawn Woods. Agbo already has the trust of the coaching staff, and Casady is a proven starter at the FBS level, so you can see why most expect Brown to be eased into the starting role.

What if he doesn't need to be, though?

As far as talent is concerned, he is the best of that group and arguably the guy with the most upside in that entire offensive line room. His dad, former Mountaineer Tim Brown, spent a lot of time with him preparing him for this opportunity, and it shows in how advanced he is in his technique. Factor in that Rick Trickett is the one coaching him in Morgantown, and you'll get an 18-year-old who is ready to make an impact.

With all due respect to Coastal Carolina and UT Martin, it's a pair of opponents that WVU should be able to handle with ease. By starting Brown Week 1, it gives him a chance to not only get his feet wet but also build confidence heading into that first Power Four matchup in Week 3 against Virginia in Charlotte.

It may sound like a major hill for the freshman to climb, but don't be surprised if he ends up winning that job out of fall camp.