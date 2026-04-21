Could WVU Really Have Three Freshman Phenoms in 2026?

Spring ball is now behind us in Morgantown, and there's already buzz surrounding three members of West Virginia's 2026 signing class — a group that finished the cycle ranked inside the top 25 by most outlets.

It doesn't always work out where the consensus top three-rated players in the class end up being the best from said class, but this trio could be more than that. They could be considered among the best freshmen in the Big 12 or the country.

RB Amari Latimer

Amari Latimer

Cam Cook is the alpha in the running back room and will eat up a good bulk of the carries. That said, there's still a ton of touches to go around, especially if the offense is humming. The Mountaineers ran it 523 times last year with virtually no success on the ground. You can expect that number to be up and over 600 this season, meaning there's a real opportunity for Latimer to put up some big stats as a true freshman, alongside Cook. Just physically speaking, there weren't a whole lot of guys walking around the building last season that looked like Latimer, particularly at running back. He's in a great spot to earn that No. 2 spot on the depth chart, but there's still plenty of work ahead.

OT Kevin Brown

WVU Athletics Communications

I went in-depth on Brown and his spring this morning, so I'm not going to repeat what I said there. What I will say, though, is that the least shocking thing that could happen is that Brown joins the exclusive club of freshman All-Americans at WVU, having a similar year one to that of Zach Frazier and Wyatt Milum. There'

S Matt Sieg

WVU Athletics Communications

The National High School Player of the Year is living up to the billing on the defensive side of the ball, looking like he's well on his way to locking up a starting spot in the Mountaineers' secondary this fall. He did get a few reps on the offensive side toward the end of spring, as Rodriguez promised, but right now he's concentrating on defense, as he should. Zac Alley runs a fairly complex scheme, and for a guy they expect to be logging a ton of snaps at safety, they need him to master the playbook and scheme first before they even think about getting him involved at receiver. Just like the two above, he's been as good as advertised and will be an All-Big 12 performer before you know it.