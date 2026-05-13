Dark Horse Candidates to Eventually Become Household Names for WVU

The likes of Kevin Brown, Matt Sieg, and Amari Latimer have been well-documented since they signed on the dotted line to come play for Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia, but there are a handful of others who have star potential.

There are two players on each side of the ball who I feel are going to have strong careers with the Mountaineers and could be massive pieces of this team's future if everything goes right with their development.

RB Chris Talley

Christopher Talley

Amari Latimer is the headline name among the group of young running backs, but if you are one who follows recruiting closely and studies up on these guys' games, you'll know how legit a talent Chris Talley is. The young man can absolutely fly, and if I had to guess, he's probably the fastest player in that room. His speed flashed all throughout spring, often outrunning the angles of defenders and making big things happen when bouncing it out wide. He is a home run waiting to happen and could very easily become a part of the rotation as a freshman. If not, look for him to break through in 2027.

OL Lamarcus Dillard

LaMarcus Dillard

Everyone knows Kevin Brown, and we've talked a lot about Camden Goforth as someone who could become a solid multi-year starter for the Mountaineers, but keep your eyes on Dillard. Has experience playing along the interior, giving WVU some versatility as an option at guard and center. The staff likes where he is and where he is headed. Obviously, this will be a year of development for him, but there's reason to believe he will be a key part of this offensive line's future.

CB Makhi Boone

WVU Athletics Communications

Of all of the defensive newcomers in the 2026 class, I wasn't expecting Boone to be a name I heard a lot about this early on. Don't get me wrong, the young man has the skill set and coverage skills to be a player at this level, but he may be slightly ahead of where most expected him to be. The WVU cornerback room is full of veterans, so I'm not sure how he will factor into the rotation this fall, if much at all, but if he continues on this upward trend, it won't be long before we see him making plays in the Mountaineers' secondary. The biggest thing for him is adding some more weight to be able to handle the physicality that receivers play with in the Big 12. Right now, he's listed at 178 lbs.

S Rickey Giles Jr.

Rickey Giles

If you're looking for a fun highlight package to watch, search Rickey Giles' up, and it'll deliver. Plays with a great level of intensity and physicality, and has some swagger to his game too. Every play he makes is with purpose, meaning he's going to make his presence felt. Love the way he covers ground in the back end, but also his willingness to come up and shut down the run game. There is a ton to like about his game. He has the potential to be a hidden gem.