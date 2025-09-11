David Pollack Gets WVU Helmet & Instantly Starts Singing 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'
The West Virginia football team recently sent a package to former ESPN College GameDay member David Pollack, who now has his own podcast, See Ball, Get Ball, on YouTube. He recently asked for things to fill up his background, and the Mountaineers came through with a gold helmet, which the former Georgia Bulldog was excited to receive.
"West... by... GOD... Virginia," Pollack reacted in excitement when he opened the package before breaking into "Country Roads, Take Me Home."
Back at the start of camp, Pollack called Rodriguez the "coach that West Virginia needed like oxygen" after his rant about players tapping out of practice for a breather and looking for a trainer way too often.
He also talked about Rich Rod's return to WVU on his show and is hoping that he gets the Mountaineers back to national relevance.
Rich Rod specializes in running the football. When he was at his prime and at his peak, Noel Devine, (Steve) Slaton - those were freakshow ballers. Can his offense create space? He’s the reason the offenses all went to spread. He is one of the founding fathers of that. Everybody else is now caught up. Now, what’s his next move? I’ll be interested to watch because he’s so innovative and fun. Can he bring some fun to Morgantown? Because that’s a place that’s going to be blaring John Denver Country Roads and they’re going to be burning couches, and it’s fanfreakingtastic. It’s a great fanbase that you’d love to see have a reason to cheer.”
