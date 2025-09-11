Narduzzi Gives WVU Backhanded Compliment and Hints at Scars Fans Still Dwell On
Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi certainly has a way with words, especially during Backyard Brawl week.
He either says something to anger West Virginia fans in an obvious manner, or he'll do it in a way where he dresses it up to make it seem like he's being respectful, but he's actually throwing shade.
The latter is the route he chose to go with a few days ago during his weekly press conference. He opened up the West Virginia conversation by talking about his respect for Rich Rodriguez, how he's faced him many times over the years, and ended it with a backhanded compliment, essentially saying it's been a while since WVU has had a "great" team.
“I had a chance to face him at Cincinnati for two years when they were a top-10 football team with (Steve) Slaton, who is on their staff now, and Pat White, who’s on their staff now. I think (Owen) Schmitt’s the only guy they haven’t hired, but they’ll probably bring him back this week. They were unbelievable. That was some great teams back in the day, and I know that’s what Rich Rod is trying to get back to, having that type of football team.”
I get throwing shade, it's part of the rivalry. However, you would think that he would know who is on West Virginia's coaching staff, right?
I mean, unless Narduzzi knows something we don't, that is. I was unaware of Steve Slaton having a position on Rodriguez's staff. I just checked the official team site to make sure I didn't miss anything in the last 48 or so hours, and wouldn't you know it? Slaton isn't on staff, but I digress.
Also during his presser, Narduzzi talked about the 2007 game without actually saying it.
"I've been in a lot of rivalry games throughout my career, and it's just another one that it has to be Pitt-West Virginia. There's a lot of hatred in the game. I think the fans hate each other, and it goes way, way back. There's lots of scars that people have that they haven't gotten over them yet. But for us, as a football team, what happens in the crowd and the stands, and when we're driving in on the bus, none of that matters. What happens on that football field is going to matter."
Why would WVU fans get over the 2007 game? I mean, it was a game that cost them an appearance in the national championship. They have every right to feel a certain way about one particular game. WVU hasn't had the opportunity to do the same to Pitt because they haven't been in the national picture since the early 1980s.
