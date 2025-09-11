The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Pitt Preview + Prediction
The one thing that can wash the pain away of a disappointing loss? Beating your rival just seven days later.
This Saturday, West Virginia has the opportunity to do that when the Pitt Panthers come to Morgantown for what will be the final Backyard Brawl until 2029 and the last one in Morgantown until 2030.
To open this week's Walk Thru Game Day Show, former Mountaineer running back Eugene Napoleon and I talk about the injuries to running back Jahiem White and wide receiver Jaden Bray and how it impacts this offense moving forward? Is it time to panic? Can Rich Rod find answers and find them before Saturday?
We also discuss Eugene's favorite memories of playing in the Brawl, having seen it from both the Pitt and the West Virginia side. What goes through a player's mind in this game? What does it feel like? He lets us in on what that's like.
As always, we have our trivia question of the week and our Napoleon's Dynamite pick, leading into our game preview. We look at what Pitt does well, where they struggle, and the particular areas WVU can attack when they have the ball.
To close out the show, we make our predictions for this week's pick'ems featuring Clemson-Georgia Tech, Georgia-Tennessee, South Florida-Miami, Texas A&M-Notre Dame, and of course, West Virginia-Pitt.
Be sure to submit your predictions for this week's pick'ems by dropping them in our comment section on YouTube. If you go 5/5, you'll receive an autographed picture from Eugene from his playing days at West Virginia.
The Mountaineers and the Panthers will kick things off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
