DB JaCorey Thomas is Dressed, Available for WVU vs. Oklahoma State

Recently, West Virginia officially added Georgia defensive back transfer JaCorey Thomas to the roster, and he is on the dress list for tonight's Big 12 Conference opener against Oklahoma State, meaning he is available to play for the Mountaineers.

The Boone High School (Orlando, FL) product was a consensus four-star recruit and signed with Georgia in 2022. He also held offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon State, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, South Florida, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, and a few others.

A look into Thomas' production at Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back JaCorey Thomas (20), defensive back Daylen Everette (6) and defensive back Demello Jones (15) react to a defensive stop by Everette during the second quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the first three years of his career, Thomas was buried on the depth chart, getting some defensive snaps here and there, but was mostly utilized on special teams. It wasn't until his final year there (last fall) that he played his way onto the field and into a starting role at free safety.

In 14 games, Thomas racked up 45 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, while generating eight defensive stops, three pressures, and two hurries. Opposing quarterbacks completed 68% of passes thrown his way for 152 yards.

According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas had a 66.8 overall grade, 75.6 against the run, 68.6 pass rush, 63.4 in pass coverage, and an 83.7 tackling grade.

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley has played Geimere Latimer heavy snaps at the nickel/sam position, so the addition of Thomas should allow Latimer to get a breather more often and be even more effective than he's been, simply by being fresher.

With Andrew Powdrell and Matt Sieg patrolling the free safety position and Kamari Wilson playing the other safety spot, the coaching staff feels like the best way to get Thomas on the field is by throwing him at nickel/sam. I would still expect to see him get some time at free safety, considering that's where he's played the most throughout his career.

Just because Thomas is dressed and available doesn't necessarily guarantee that he will play, but considering he's already missed a quarter of the season and this is his last year, I'm sure he will be ready to rock and roll if called upon.

The Mountaineers and Cowboys will tee the ball up at roughly 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on FS1 and can be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network.