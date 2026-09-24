WVU Posts Uniform Combo for Gold Rush Game vs. Oklahoma State

Moments ago, the West Virginia football team posted a video revealing this week's uniform combination for the annual gold rush game.

As expected, the Mountaineers will wear the glossy blue helmets, gold jerseys, and blue pants against the Oklahoma State Cowboys for the Big 12 Conference opener.

West Virginia's Threads for Week 4

Are they officially done with the matte gold lids? It appears that is the case, considering they did not wear them at all last season, and they are passing on wearing them for the gold rush.

That said, I am all for not wearing the banana suits (gold from head to toe). The gold helmet is cool and all, but I don't know... something about it just doesn't wow me. It might be the fact that it has a matte finish, which I am not a huge fan of personally.

WVU switched its white helmet over to a glossy finish this offseason, so maybe a gold glossy helmet will happen at some point. Rich Rod doesn't strike me as a coach who really cares what they wear and would probably prefer to keep the traditional look, so in the future, the glossy blue may end up being the only helmet they wear aside from the Coal Rush lid.

Gold rush scores since WVU joined the Big 12 Conference

Sep 9, 2017; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Marcus Simms (8) scores a touchdown and celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Gary Jennings (12) and West Virginia Mountaineers running back Justin Crawford (25) during the second quarter against the East Carolina Pirates at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wins: 11 Losses: 2

2012: Oklahoma 50, West Virginia 49

2013: West Virginia 30, Oklahoma State 21

2014: West Virginia 33, Kansas 14

2015: West Virginia 45, Maryland 6

2016: West Virginia 26, Missouri 11

2017: West Virginia 56, ECU 20

2018: West Virginia 38, Kansas 22

2019: West Virginia 44, North Carolina State 27

2020: Pandemic (no fans, no gold rush)

2021: West Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 21

2022: Kansas 55, West Virginia 42 (OT)

2023: West Virginia 20, Texas Tech 13

2024: West Virginia 49, UAlbany 14

2025: West Virginia 45, Robert Morris 3

2026: West Virginia (?) vs. Oklahoma State (?)

The Mountaineers and Cowboys will get the action started at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

Following the game, be sure to stop by our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll recap the action and take a peek at the road ahead for the Mountaineers.