The WVU True Freshmen Closest to Cracking the Starting Lineup

The Mountaineers will have a young football team in 2026, and with that comes a bunch of question marks. Some second of third-year guys may not live up to expectations, opening the door for a promising true freshman.

The five true freshmen on WVU's roster, I believe, are the closest to starting are...

No. 5: CB Vincent Smith

Vincent Smith

Projected role in 2026: Rotational guy in the secondary

Smith is 6'1", pushing 6'2", and listed at 215 lbs. They have him at corner on the roster, which is what he played in high school, but don't be surprised if he gets moved around some in the secondary to get him on the field. There is All-Big 12 potential here, although it may take a couple of years for him to reach that level. But with all the uncertainty in the cornerback room, he could end up playing his way into a starting role later in the year if they can't find answers and he is making the necessary strides to deserve a shot.

No. 4: DL Yendor Mack

Yendor Mack

Projected role in 2026: Rotational interior defensive lineman

This one might be a surprise to you. Mack wasn't considered one of West Virginia's top recruits coming out of high school, but he can flat-out play and has made a huge transformation in the weight room. When he signed in December, WVU listed him at 244 lbs. I loved the kid's potential, but knew that at that weight it was going to take some time. What I didn't see coming was him tacking on 44 pounds before the start of the season. Now, he may have been listed incorrectly back in the winter, but regardless, he does look bigger than what I saw on his high school tape. I think he has a chance to be the No. 3 guy at defensive tackle behind Corey McIntyre and KJ Henson.

No. 3: FS Matt Sieg

WVU Athletics Communications

Projected role in 2026: Second string

Pre-spring, I had Sieg penciled in as a starter. After Andrew Powdrell lit the world on fire with an incredible spring, I bumped the true freshman to a backup role. Powdrell initially came to WVU to play the nickel/sam spot, but for Zac Alley to get his best 11 on the field, he needs Powdrell and Geimere Latimer out there; hence the move to safety for Powdrell. Like Latimer, Sieg is going to log a bunch of snaps this fall. He is too gifted an athlete to keep on the sideline. He will be a solid backup as a freshman and take over as the starter in 2027. Super high ceiling for him in this defense.

No. 2: RB Amari Latimer

WVU Athletics Communications

Projected role in 2026: Second string

If West Virginia swung and missed on Cam Cook, I fully believe the coaching staff would have gone with Latimer as the starter. Yes, they would have brought in another veteran who had some experience and production, but Latimer would have been the lead horse in most cases. Because of how much Rich Rod likes to run the ball, it will seem as if Latimer is getting starter reps. He will play a ton and have a massive role in this offense. Once Cook departs for the NFL, it will be his show.

No. 1: OT Kevin Brown

WVU Athletics Communications

Projected role in 2026: Starter

There has been a lot of debate this offseason as to whether Brown will start in Week 1. It's rare for a true freshman to start on the offensive line, but he is cut from the same cloth as Zach Frazier and Wyatt Milum. Sure, Malik Agbo has made tremendous progress in the weight room (and on the field), but if they played a game at the end of spring ball, I'd be willing to bet that Brown would have been out there with the first-team offense. Because West Virginia is facing lighter competition in the first two weeks of the season, it makes even more sense for Brown to start, allowing him to get his feet wet and get some stuff on tape to learn from before facing Virginia in Week 3. If you ask me, there's really no reason to "ease" him in, and I don't think they will. The question really is what side he will be on?