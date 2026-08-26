EA Sports Got A Lot Wrong With the 15 WVU Players Added to College Football 27

EA Sports is updating the College Football 27 video game on Thursday, and in this update, they will be adding over 1,900 players to rosters.

Most of West Virginia's expected starters and key contributors were in the game at launch, but there was still a good chunk of the roster missing. By tomorrow, 15 more players will be added to WVU's roster. Here is the list, along with their overall rating in the game.

The new additions + ratings

QB Jyron Hughley - 68

RB Andre Devine - 73

WR Keon Hutchins - 74

WR Kedrick Triplett - 72

WR Robert Oliver - 56

TE Aidan Woods - 56 (he’s an OL)

LT Deshawn Woods - 73

C Lamarcus Dillard - 70

DT Cam Mallory - 58

DL Yendor Mack - 69

LB Miles Khatri - 49

CB Rayshawn Reynolds- 69

CB Da’Mun Allen - 55

K Jack Cassidy - 75

K Peter Notaro - 71

Some wild things here

WVU Athletics Communications

Firstly, Aidan Woods is an offensive tackle, not a tight end. He played some tight end in high school, but that's not the role for him in Morgantown. While glancing at his attributes, I happened to notice that his speed is an 82. Ummm...what???

JUCO corner Da'Mun Allen was given an awful rating of 55, and he could end up being the rotation, or at the very least, a contributor on special teams. Freshman N/S Miles Khatri being listed as a linebacker is one thing, but not even to crack 50 overall??? I mean, I get it. He's probably not going to play much this season, but sheesh!

Freshman QB Jyron Hughley at a 68 seems like a fair number. That's in the ballpark of a pretty promising freshman QB in the game.

If you go through the entire list , there are some more mind-boggling ratings, such as Landen Livingston being the second-highest-rated player on WVU's roster, and he's not projected to start. Or like CB Chams Diagne being one of the lowest-rated corners on the roster, and he may end up being their No. 1 option at the position.

While they did add over a dozen players to the roster, there are still a good number who are missing, for whatever reason.

The 22 players who are still not in the game

WVU Athletics Communications

QB: John Johnson, Max Anderson

RB: Martavious Boswell, Darius Morant

WR: Malachi Thompson, Greg Wilfred, Charlie Hanafin

TE: Carter Zuliani

DL: Carter Kessler, Gabe Ryan, Jaylen Thomas

LB: Antoine Sharp Jr., Troy Fischer

CB: Makhi Boone, Jayden Bell

N/S: Emory Snyder

S: Jacob Bradford, Rickey Giles, Shane Cornali, Alex Adebayo

K: Nate Flower

LS: Kaden Seller