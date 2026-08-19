Ranking WVU Football's Top 10 Prospects Entering the 2026 Season

If you are a big baseball fan like me, you'll like this article. Several different outlets put out a story ranking every MLB team's top 10, 20, or 30 prospects, giving the fans an idea of who will be a big part of the club's future.

We're going to do that here with West Virginia football, naming 10 guys currently on the roster who have played minimal to no snaps. To be a part of this list, the player has to have 299 or fewer snaps. At 300 career snaps, the player will graduate from "prospect" status. We will update this list throughout the season.

Being considered (in no order): S Jacob Bradford, RB Chris Talley, CB Makhi Boone, N/S Maliek Hawkins, LB Cameron Dwyer, DL Yendor Mack, OT Aidan Woods, OT Jonas Muya, TE Kade Bush

No. 10: CB Vincent Smith

WVU Athletics Communications

Career snaps: 0

Smith is one of those players who may not have much of a role this season, but is a massive piece to the Mountaineers' future. There aren't very many cornerbacks who can play as fast as he does at his size (6'1', 216 lbs). There's already been some talk about whether or not he'll stick at corner or switch positions. Right now, he'll settle in at corner, and they'll reevaluate in the offseason.

No. 9: DL Taylor Brown

WVU Athletics Communications

Career snaps: 2

I'm not really sure what Taylor Brown's role will be in 2026, but I'm still high on him. Super twitchy and moves extremely well for someone who can play along the interior of the defensive line. I'd expect him mostly at defensive tackle and defensive end, though. Brown was one of WVU's top recruits in the 2025 class, and if it weren't for a super strong 2026 class, he'd be much higher on this list.

No. 8: DL Corey McIntyre Jr.

West Virginia University defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Career snaps: 211

McIntyre is one of the more seasoned players on this list, but it's guys like him that made me set the mark for prospects at 300. He's talented, has a little experience, but hasn't really turned the corner quite yet, partially due to some injuries early in his career. I have him as a projected starter at defensive tackle over JUCO transfer KJ Henson. If he stays healthy, he will be a big part of what WVU does up front.

No. 7: EDGE Tobi Haastrup

WVU Athletics Communications

Career snaps: 8

Haastrup is playing his way into that second spot at EDGE the way he has performed throughout camp. A source told me that he made some nice plays during the team's first scrimmage last weekend, generating some pass rush. If he does that consistently, Zac Alley will find snaps for him. Regardless of what it looks like this year for him, he has a very high ceiling as a projected multi-year starter.

No. 6: WR TaRon Francis

WVU Athletics Communications

Career snaps: 16

I don't think it will be long before Francis becomes a key fixture in the West Virginia passing game. The LSU transfer flashed in the spring and has shown more of his ability during fall camp. He has strong hands and can fight through traffic to make a play. I have him as the No. 2 on the outside, but he'll be one of the first guys rotated into the game.

No 5: LB Cam Torbor

WVU Athletics Communications

Career snaps: 16

The 6-3, 239-pound linebacker has been getting a lot of praise this fall camp as the game is starting to slow down for him. Although the Mountaineers have a handful of experienced players in that room, I like his chances to become a starter, whether that's Week 1 or midway through the year. Without question, Torbor is the most athletic player in that group and has the highest upside.

No. 4: S Matt Sieg

WVU Athletics Communications

Career snaps: 0

This guy has a chance to be a real ballhawk in the back end for the Mountaineers. He'll play second fiddle to Andrew Powdrell this season at free safety, but will still see significant snaps. Sieg is an incredible athlete and can play the ball exceptionally well in the air, which is part of the reason why they are considering playing him on both sides at some point in his career.

No. 3: RB Amari Latimer

WVU Athletics Communications

Career snaps: 0

Latimer put up some big-time numbers in high school, rushing for 4,922 yards and 78 touchdowns in his career. When you see how big he is and how he's able to absorb contact and play through it, the numbers make sense. They don't make freshman running backs like this very often. Latimer looks like he's a fifth-year guy who has been the bell cow all his career. He will be RB2 for the Mountaineers, yet will still get a heavy workload behind Cam Cook.

No. 2: LT Kevin Brown

WVU Athletics Communications

Career snaps: 0

I get that he hasn't played a single snap at the collegiate level, but if he lives up to the expectations, he'll be a future first-round draft pick. He's had a strong camp, and offensive line coach Rick Trickett has the confidence to have him as Mike Hawkins' blindside protector. Like Zach Frazier and Wyatt Milum, who came before him, Brown will be an impact player from day one and could be on some freshman All-American lists at the end of the year if all goes well.

No. 1: QB Mike Hawkins Jr.

WVU Athletics Communications

Career snaps: 281

Hawkins won't be on this list for long. He'll graduate from "prospect" status after the first game, meaning we'll have a new No. 1 AND a new name on the list. The Oklahoma transfer is as dynamic a player as West Virginia has had at the quarterback position in years. There will be bumps along the way, but he gives the Mountaineers an answer at QB and someone to build around into the future.