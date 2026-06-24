Every WVU Football Player’s Eligibility Status Under the New NCAA Rules

We've already hit on what the NCAA's new five-year eligibility model means for the baseball and men's basketball teams at West Virginia, so let's go ahead and round out the conversation with the football team.

From my understanding, a player who redshirted under the previous eligibility rules will not get that year back. Maybe that changes, but for now, it counts against your five-year clock. So a redshirt freshman will still have four years of eligibility remaining, in most cases.

There may be some cases where a waiver could be approved (or denied) by the NCAA for situations that happened during or before the 2025-26 academic year. Those requests can still be filed up until July 31, 2026. Beyond that date, the NCAA will no longer review requests from that time period.

Here is a breakdown of what the remaining eligibility should look like for West Virginia's football roster.

One year remaining

QB Max Brown, WR Jaden Bray, WR DJ Epps, TE Cam Ball, TE Josh Sapp, OL Malik Agbo, OL Wes King, OL Landen Livingston, OL Deshawn Woods, DL Zeke Durham-Campbell, LB Malachi Hood, LB Troy Fischer, LB Tyler Stolsky, CB Chams Diagne, S Kamari Wilson, LS Macguire Moss, K Jack Cassidy, P Bryan Hansen.

Two years remaining

RB Cam Cook, WR John Neider, WR Prince Strachan, WR Cyrus Traugh, OL Carsten Casady, OL Cam Griffin, OL Nick Krahe, OL Devin Vass, DL KJ Henson, DL Corey McIntyre Jr., DL Gabe Ryan, EDGE David Afogho, EDGE Jeremiah Johnson, LB Ben Cutter, LB Jason Hall Jr., CB Jayden Bell, CB Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., CB Tim Roberson, N/S Geimere Latimer, N/S Andrew Powdrell, K Nate Flower.

Three years remaining

QB Michael Hawkins Jr., RB Martavious Boswell, RB Andre Devine, RB Darius Morant, FB Kayden Luke, WR Keon Hutchins, WR Kedrick Triplett, TE Ryan Ward, OL Josh Aisosa, OL Amare Grayson, OL Andreas Hunter, OL Raymond Kovalesky, DL Nate Gabriel, DL Will LeBlanc, DL Jaylen Thomas, DL Darius Wiley, EDGE Harper Holloman, LB Isaiah Patterson, LB Ashton Woods, CB Da’Mun Allen, CB Jaire Rawlison, CB Keyshawn Robinson, CB Nick Taylor, S Alex Adebayo, S Kameron Reddic, S Da’Mare Williams, LS Kaden Seller.

Four years remaining

QB Max Anderson, QB Scotty Fox Jr., WR Taron Francis, WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar, TE Carter Zuliani, OL Trevor Bigelow, DL Taylor Brown, DL Brandon Caesar, DL Wilnerson Telemaque, EDGE Tobi Haastrup, LB Cam Torbor, CB ChaMarryus Bomar, N/S Maliek Hawkins, S Jacob Bradford, S Shane Cornali, K Peter Notaro.

Five years remaining

QB Wyatt Brown, QB Jyron Hughley, QB John Johnson III, RB Lawrence Autry, RB SirPaul Cheeks, RB Amari Latimer, RB Chris Talley, WR Landon Drumm, WR Charlie Hanafin, WR Robert Oliver, WR Malachi Thompson, WR Greg Wilfred, TE Xavier Anderson, TE Kade Bush, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Kevin Brown, OL Lamarcus Dillard, OL Camden Goforth, OL Rhett Morris, OL Jonas Muya, OL Aidan Woods, DL Carter Kessler, DL Yendor Mack, DL Cam Mallory, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Trey McGlothlin, LB Antoine Sharp Jr., CB Makhi Boone, CB Simaj Hil, CB Vincent Smith, N/S Miles Khatri, N/S Emory Snyder, S Jayden Ballard, S Rickey Giles, S Matt Sieg, ATH Brad Mossor.