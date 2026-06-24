Every WVU Basketball Player's Eligibility Under the New NCAA Rule

The college landscape has changed once again, this time for the better. On Tuesday, the NCAA Division I Cabinet unanimously approved a shift to a five-year eligibility model.

The rules, however, will not allow those who have exhausted their final year of eligibility during the 2025-26 academic year to get an extra year, as you can see in the graphic below.

NCAA.com

So, what does this mean for the WVU men's basketball team? Well, Treysen Eaglestaff and Brenen Lorient, the only two guys who could have come back, can't. For now. In all likelihood, there will be several players around the country who are in their position — out of eligibility, didn't redshirt — and will seek out a local judge to grant them a TRO from the NCAA. That has been the cheat code around the nation for the last handful of years, so why wouldn't it be in this situation?

As for those who are actually on the roster, every player who has not redshirted will gain an extra year, while those who did will have the same years of eligibility remaining. Let's take a look at the breakdown.

One year reamining

F Javan Buchanan (needs waiver for 2026-27)

Two years remaining

G Finley Bizjack

G/F Seydou Traore

Three years remaining

G Joson Sanon

G Martin Somerville

Four years remaining

G MJ Feenane

G Amir Jenkins

F Evans Barning Jr.

C Mouhamed Sylla

Five years remaining

G Keonte Greybear

G Miles Sadler

F Max Olejasz

C Aliou Dioum

C Amadou Seini

This will obviously have some level of impact on recruiting future high school prospects, considering there are still roster limits and players may stick around longer than they would have under previous rules. Then again, if a player is that talented, they most likely won't be taking advantage of the extra year and may not even make it to year three or four before taking off for the NBA.

It will really benefit guys like Aliou Dioum and Amadou Seini, who are extremely talented, yet raw. They'll have a role in 2026-27 for the Mountaineers, but will need a couple of years of development before they become the best version of themselves at this level. Before, they would have to consider redshirting them. Now, they can play in games without being stripped of a year of eligibility.

It will be interesting to see how many players West Virginia signs in the 2027 recruiting class, as well as which players will take advantage of the extra year.