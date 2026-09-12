Everything Mike Hawkins Jr. Said After Helping WVU to a 2-0 Start

Mike Hawkins Jr. is 2-0 as the starting quarterback for West Virginia and once again, he looked smooth, confident, and dynamic — all things you need to have at that position in order to have a chance to be competitive at the Power Four level.

Hawkins finished the day going 5/7 for 155 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 96 yards and two scores on six carries. Sure, what he did Saturday afternoon against UT Martin was expected, but he still showed why he is the guy running the show and why he could perhaps be one of the best QBs in the Big 12 this season.

Following the game, Hawkins met with reporters for roughly eight minutes to talk about the win, his teammates, and the challenge on deck against Virginia.

The offense’s efficiency

“We definitely came out hot and just kept that going. It’s all about having our guys on the same page and just knowing where they’re going to be and knowing that they can trust in me to get the ball to them.”

If he felt better today having a game already under his belt

“Yeah, I felt way more comfortable today just going into it. Play by play it kind of just settles you in, and we’re just excited to get ready for this next game.”

Chemistry building with DJ Epps

“We had a great connection. Just learning each other when we first got here, in spring ball, and summer, and fall camp. So we’ve developed a great relationship, and just getting that in the game is obviously a great feeling.”

Having so many explosive players on offense

“We’ve got some great receivers that haven’t gotten a chance to really, you know, show what they can do. This upcoming week will be a big week for those guys to get going. But it’s a great feeling. Like all of our guys on offense can go.”

Evaluation of the other QBs who got in the game

“They did great. Just operating; it’s a good thing. It’s good seeing Scotty and Jyron and Max; really, our whole quarterback room got in, so it was a good feeling.”

A big test against Virginia

“Same preparation, staying focused, getting our guys going, getting us on the same page, getting back in the film room, and let’s go get a win this week.”

The Mountaineers and Cavaliers will square off next Saturday in Charlotte.