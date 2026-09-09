WVU Updates Depth Chart Ahead of Week 2 Clash with UT Martin

Early Wednesday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers put out their depth chart for this week's game against UT Martin. Here's what it looks like, along with a quick thought on each side of the ball.

OFFENSE

QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr., Jyron Hughley OR Max Brown

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Lawrence Autry

WR (X): Jaden Bray, Taron Francis, Landon Drumm

WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Weaver-Bomar

WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh, Keon Hutchins

TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward, Kade Bush OR Cam Ball

LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Deshawn Woods

LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard

C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa, Landen Livingston

RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin

RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods

What on Earth are we doing here? An OR between Hawkins and Fox? It's clear as day that Hawkins is the starter. The worst-kept secret is no longer a secret. Just silliness at this point. The only thing I can think of is that they listed the OR because Fox is expected to actually play in this game. That said, no one else is listing their QBs like that for games like this.

DEFENSE

WVU Athletics Communications

EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy

DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson OR Yendor Mack

NG: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Taylor Brown

BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Tobi Haastrup, Jeremiah Johnson

MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky OR Isaiah Patterson

WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor

N/S: Geimere Latimer, Miles Khatri

CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson

CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison

FS: Andrew Powdrell OR Matt Sieg

BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams OR Kameron Reddic

Not a ton new here either, but it looks like Emerson Joy will be the first man up in Darius Wiley's place at the edge spot behind Zeke Durham-Campbell. Rich Rod also mentioned Jeremiah Johnson and Tobi Haastrup as guys who could see more of a role. Last year at Alberta College, Joy tallied 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. He's got some big shoes to fill.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower

KO: Nate Flower, Jack Cassidy

H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg

PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg

Um, is this correct? Jack Cassidy was perfect on touchbacks last week, so he's definitely going to be the guy moving foward, so either this is a typo, or they are planning to get Nate Flower to work this week, which they should.