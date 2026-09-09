WVU Updates Depth Chart Ahead of Week 2 Clash with UT Martin
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Early Wednesday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers put out their depth chart for this week's game against UT Martin. Here's what it looks like, along with a quick thought on each side of the ball.
OFFENSE
QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr., Jyron Hughley OR Max Brown
RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Lawrence Autry
WR (X): Jaden Bray, Taron Francis, Landon Drumm
WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Weaver-Bomar
WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh, Keon Hutchins
TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward, Kade Bush OR Cam Ball
LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Deshawn Woods
LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard
C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa, Landen Livingston
RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin
RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods
What on Earth are we doing here? An OR between Hawkins and Fox? It's clear as day that Hawkins is the starter. The worst-kept secret is no longer a secret. Just silliness at this point. The only thing I can think of is that they listed the OR because Fox is expected to actually play in this game. That said, no one else is listing their QBs like that for games like this.
DEFENSE
EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy
DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson OR Yendor Mack
NG: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Taylor Brown
BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Tobi Haastrup, Jeremiah Johnson
MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky OR Isaiah Patterson
WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor
N/S: Geimere Latimer, Miles Khatri
CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson
CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison
FS: Andrew Powdrell OR Matt Sieg
BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams OR Kameron Reddic
Not a ton new here either, but it looks like Emerson Joy will be the first man up in Darius Wiley's place at the edge spot behind Zeke Durham-Campbell. Rich Rod also mentioned Jeremiah Johnson and Tobi Haastrup as guys who could see more of a role. Last year at Alberta College, Joy tallied 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. He's got some big shoes to fill.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower
KO: Nate Flower, Jack Cassidy
H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg
Um, is this correct? Jack Cassidy was perfect on touchbacks last week, so he's definitely going to be the guy moving foward, so either this is a typo, or they are planning to get Nate Flower to work this week, which they should.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_