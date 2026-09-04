Five Predictions for What We'll See in WVU's Season Opener vs. Coastal Carolina

One. More. Sleep. That's all that stands between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the start of the 2026 season.

With it being the eve of the season opener, I wanted to offer a few of my thoughts on what we could see in the matchup with Coastal Carolina. We may even turn this into a weekly story.

My five predictions...

QB Mike Hawkins Jr. wins WVU fans over

WVU Athletics Communications

After months of fans going back and forth debating who the quarterback for the Mountaineers should be in 2026, Hawkins will have a performance that has everyone realizing what we've been saying all along — he is the guy. No, I'm not calling for a 300-yard passing game and another 100 with his legs. Just a nice, clean game with some next-level throws, good decision-making, and delivering some explosive plays with his arm and feet. The optimism surrounding him and the team will reach a new level after Saturday's game.

A bit of a bonus prediction here: If West Virginia plays more than two QBs because it gets out of hand, I think we see true freshman Jyron Hughley first, after Scotty Fox Jr., that is.

The o-line will be good, but not exactly dominant

WVU Athletics Communications

Everything I'm hearing about this offensive line is that they are drastically improved from the group they deployed a year ago. It helps when you have four starters who have logged a ton of snaps throughout their respective careers and have played meaningful football. All that being said, I'm not expecting this to be the world's best offensive line overnight. Even with all of the experience and Rick Trickett leading the group, it's still going to take some time for that unit to mesh. A good day? Sure. Dominant? At times, but not from start to finish.

Alley heating up the QB early and often

West Virginia University Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Coastal head coach Ryan Beard has kept everything close to the vest when it comes to his depth chart, especially with the quarterback battle. We may see three guys taking snaps, but my guess is that the starter will be Missouri State transfer Deuce Bailey, who played extensively against Middle Tennessee State last year and showed some flashes. He is probably their best long-term option, so I'm assuming that's who they will want to try to start the season with. If that's the case, Alley will send numbers a bunch, forcing Bailey to make quick and sometimes rushed decisions. That offensive line is a little shaky, and with some new pieces up front, the communication isn't going to be great in Week 1, especially in front of a massive crowd.

The d-line plays better than expected

WVU Athletics Communications

Once West Virginia reaches Week 3 and beyond, we will get a better feel for how this team is as a whole, but particularly in the trenches. Fans have many reasons to be concerned about the defensive line because of the lack of experience and playable depth. In this game, however, I don't see those struggles showing up very much. Nate Gabriel and Co. will get the job done, but don't be fooled — it may have more to do with who they are playing.

Coastal hangs around longer than you think

Sep 1, 2018; Columbia, SC, USA; A Coastal Carolina Chanticleers helmet sits on the field prior to the start of the NCAA football game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Anytime you are at a disadvantage, be it talent-wise, depth-wise, or both, you're going to want to slow things down and shrink the game. Well, that's how this offense operates all the time, regardless of the opponent. They are in no hurry whatsoever, and all it takes is a couple of first downs in a drive for the Chants to take a nice bite out of the game clock.

I'm not expecting this one to go down to the wire by any means, but don't be surprised if Coastal stays within reach through the first half and some change. WVU will eventually create separation and win comfortably, but they aren't coming up here just to collect a check.