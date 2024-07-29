First Look at WVU Freshmen in Uniform
West Virginia held their media day last week, taking photos for game promotions, in-game videos, programs, and so on. Several of the Mountaineers 2024 class posted pictures of themselves on X or Instagram in their uniform.
Players not pictured: WR, Ric'Darious Farmer, WR Brandon Rehmann, TE Jack Sammarco, OL Kyle Altuner, OL Lucas Austin, DL Nate Gabriel, CB Keyshawn Robinson, CB Key'on Washington, S Chris Henry.
Note: All players not pictured are on campus. They just have not posted a picture in their official game uniform.
QB Khalil Wilkins
RB Traevon Dunbar
RB Diore Hubbard
WR Dom Collins
OL Justin Terry
DL Makai Byerson
DL Elijah Kinsler
EDGE Obinna Onwuka
LB Curtis Jones Jr.
LB Rickey Williams
CB Israel Boyce
S Jason Cross Jr.
S Zae Jennings
