Mountaineers Now

First Look at WVU Freshmen in Uniform

The new guys in the new threads.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

West Virginia held their media day last week, taking photos for game promotions, in-game videos, programs, and so on. Several of the Mountaineers 2024 class posted pictures of themselves on X or Instagram in their uniform.

Players not pictured: WR, Ric'Darious Farmer, WR Brandon Rehmann, TE Jack Sammarco, OL Kyle Altuner, OL Lucas Austin, DL Nate Gabriel, CB Keyshawn Robinson, CB Key'on Washington, S Chris Henry.

Note: All players not pictured are on campus. They just have not posted a picture in their official game uniform.

QB Khalil Wilkins

RB Traevon Dunbar

RB Diore Hubbard

WR Dom Collins

OL Justin Terry

DL Makai Byerson

DL Elijah Kinsler

EDGE Obinna Onwuka

LB Curtis Jones Jr.

LB Rickey Williams

CB Israel Boyce

S Jason Cross Jr.

S Zae Jennings

WVU safety Zae Jenning

READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS

The One Thing Neal Brown Must Prove in 2024

WVU's Three Biggest Questions Entering Fall Camp

Breaking Down WVU's 2024 Schedule Into Tiers

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football