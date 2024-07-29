WVU's Three Biggest Questions Entering Fall Camp
Fall camp begins on Wednesday for the West Virginia Mountaineers and when you're coming off a nine-win season with a bunch of talent returning, there aren't as many question marks heading into the new season. But there are a few that are worth mentioning.
Is Garrett Greene more efficient?
There's a lot that goes into Greene's 53% completion percentage in 2023. Yes, he missed a lot of layups underneath, but the Mountaineers took several shots down the field which is what ultimately led to him being one of the best deep ball quarterbacks in the country. That being said, you're not going to hit on all of those. Consistent footwork and dropbacks will help clean up the short passing game and allow him to be more effective. In order for this offense to take the next step, he needs to be around 60% or better.
How much of a drop-off will there be up front without Zach Frazier and Doug Nester?
Neal Brown and offensive line coach don't seem all that worried about the offensive line heading into this season. And in a lot of ways, they should feel good about it. They return three starters, one of which could be a future first-round in pick in left tackle Wyatt Milum. But you don't lose players like Frazier and Nester and not feel some sort of an affect. I don't expect the o-line group to be as sharp, but they should still be good enough to keep their identity of being a tough unit that relies on the ground game.
Who steps up at corner?
Beanie Bishop had one fantastic season in Morgantown. Are they going to get consensus All-American play from one of this year's transfers? Anything is possible, but I wouldn't put my all my eggs in one basket. Jordan Lesley is going to need two, maybe three guys to be above average to help stabilize the depth of the room, but he also needs one to become the alpha dog like Bishop did this time a year ago. Is it Ayden Garnes? Garnett Hollis Jr.? Dontez Fagan? Jacolby Spells? TJ Crandall? My gut tells me Garnes.
