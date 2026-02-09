Five Burning Questions Surrounding WVU Football Ahead of Spring Ball

Rich Rodriguez began spring ball at the end of February a year ago, so over the next couple of weeks, we'll be focusing on getting you prepared for things to keep an eye on when the Mountaineers do officially return to the field for practice.

A date for the start of spring ball has not been publicly shared at this time, but there are several concerns that we may get some answers on once things get underway.

Will one of the quarterbacks emerge?

Scotty Fox Jr. vs. Michael Hawkins Jr. is going to be an entertaining battle to watch. Yes, there will be a competition. Nothing is going to be handed to Hawkins, although everyone is right to believe he's probably the frontrunner for the job. Rich Rod is not going to name a starter after spring ball because that's not in his nature. Why give anyone a heads-up on what their plan is? Still, we should be able to put some pieces together as to where both quarterbacks are and who may have the edge heading into the summer months.

Who shows the potential to be RB2?

I feel like I'm the only one that has mentioned this, but I'll say it for the one millionth time — Cam Cook is the ONLY running back on the roster with Division I experience. I love the skill set of Martavious Boswell and think very highly of true freshman Amari Latimer, so don't get me wrong. I'm just saying there's a valid reason to be a little concerned about the position, especially after how last year went. Cook is the clear-cut workhorse No. 1. Who becomes that next guy?

How improved is the offensive line?

All this new group has to do is show up, and they'll be about fifteen steps ahead of where the 2025 unit was. I hate to be that harsh, but I'm just being real here. I actually believe this is where WVU had the most success in the transfer portal, simply based on landing proven guys with experience. A year ago, Walter Young Bear was coming off his first year of seeing serious playing time at Tulsa (was a former walk-on), Kimo Makane'ole played defense in his final year at LSU before moving back to offense and STARTING for WVU. Ty'Kieast Crawford bounced around from Charlotte to Arkansas to WVU, and Nick Krahe and Landen Livingston were entering their first seasons as full-time starters. The question becomes, can WVU find its main five before the end of spring? If so, that will give them a head start for fall camp.

Is there enough playable depth along the defensive line?

Nate Gabriel and Corey McIntyre Jr. have played here and there, but have to take a big step this offseason. Beyond them, it's a bunch of unknowns. Are Wilnerson Telemaque, Brandon Caesar, and Taylor Brown ready to contribute? Can the three JUCO pickups — Jaylen Thomas, KJ Henson, and Darius Wiley — help? Can you get anything from true freshmen Yendor Mack, Carter Kessler, or Cam Mallory? And what about transfers Zeke Durham-Campbell and Will LeBlanc? Can they produce at this level? So many questions, which should make a lot of folks a little uneasy.

Can the secondary hold up?

WVU's corners did a pretty good job last season playing tight in coverage. I know, I sound crazy. Just go back and watch the tape. The problem was they lacked size, which really showed up in the games against BYU, Texas Tech, and TCU, just to name a few. It was obvious that WVU wanted to get bigger and longer at corner this offseason and did so by picking up Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. (6'3"), Da'Mun Allen (6'3"), and Chams Diagne (6'3"), and high school signee Vincent Smith (6'2"). Will the added length allow them to be more effective?

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Yes, West Virginia Can Still Fight Its Way to the NCAA Tournament — Here’s How

The Truth About Ross Hodge's First Season That Critics Do Not Want to Hear

Former WVU Star Javon Small Has Breakout Game in the NBA, Proving He Belongs

Stock Up, Stock Down: Ross Hodge, Star Power, Postseason Chances + More

Ross Hodge Points to Early Effort Issues as WVU Falls to No. 13 Texas Tech