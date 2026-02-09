Former WVU Star Javon Small Has Breakout Game in the NBA, Proving He Belongs

Over the weekend, former West Virginia star Javon Small had a breakout performance against the Portland Trail Blazers in what was, without question, the best game of his young NBA career.

Small finished the game with a season-high 22 points on 7/10 shooting, including knocking down a pair of threes on four attempts. He also pulled down six rebounds, dished out four assists, blocked a shot, and played a great game on the defensive end.

“Javon had great pressure in the backcourt, " Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo said following the game. "Completely different from yesterday. I thought we used our speed and aggressiveness to our benefit."

Superstar guard Ja Morant has been sidelined with an injury for the past couple of weeks and also had his name floated around in trade rumors, so Small has seen an increase in minutes here of late, and he's made the most of them. This is the third time in his last six outings that he's finished in double figures. In his three appearances this month, Small is averaging 12.7 points per game and is shooting 48% from the floor and 36% from three-point range.

In 19 games this season, Small is averaging 5.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game, shooting 39% from the field and 34% from downtown.

We all saw this coming

Small was amazing in his one and only year with the Mountaineers. If we're being completely honest, the 2024-25 season could have been an absolute mess without him. And to take it a step further, Darian DeVries almost certainly doesn't pop on Indiana's radar without him. He singlehandedly lifted West Virginia to several key wins, including the upsets over No. 2 Iowa State and No. 7 Kansas. Although his time in Morgantown was brief, his 2024-25 season will go down as one of the most impressive years in Mountaineer basketball history.

Small and the Memphis Grizzlies will be back in action Monday night when they take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET.

