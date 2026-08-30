WVU's Season Opener Odds vs. Coastal Carolina Have Moved Significantly Since June

It still may be the weekend, but in my eyes, Sunday marks the start of a new game week, especially in college football. So folks, that means we have made it. The long wait is officially over, and everything from here on out will be centered around the West Virginia Mountaineers' season opener against Coastal Carolina.

These two teams have only met once on the football field, a game West Virginia won convincingly, 31-0, back in 2010. Earlier this summer, the Mountaineers were listed as 17.5-point favorites, but money has been coming in on WVU, increasing the spread.

WVU Athletics Communications

Spread: West Virginia -21.5

As bad as last season was for the Mountaineers, they were pretty good against the spread. Yeah, I know, you as fans couldn't care less, and the only result that matters is whether or not they won the game. That said, it does carry some weight. Well, if this team had a bunch of returning pieces, which it doesn't. The same goes for Coastal Carolina, which has a ton of new players following Ryan Beard's hiring.

On paper, West Virginia looks significantly better than the Chanticleers, but you just never know how these openers are going to go, especially when you have so many new starters. The spread feels like it's about in the right spot. The big reminder for fans in this one is not to overreact. If West Virginia wins, yet doesn't cover the three-touchdown-plus spread, it doesn't mean they are in for a long season. It's Week 1. This team will get better the more snaps it plays together.

It's clear that those placing wagers on the game are confident in the Mountaineers' offense with Mike Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook leading the way. Having a true dual-threat quarterback with a high ceiling flanked by the nation's leading rusher is a pretty strong duo to work with, particularly against an inferior opponent such as Coastal.

Over/Under: 56.5

Essentially, the oddsmakers see this one being in the neighborhood of 39-17. If that's what ends up happening, I'd assume the locals will be pretty happy with that result. Although Coastal is in year one of a new staff, this is a proud football program. This isn't UMass, Kent State, UL Monroe, or Akron. Regardless of the coach, they've been a fairly successful program.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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