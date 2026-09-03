Former Mountaineer Believes WVU Can Be Playing ‘Meaningful Football’ in November

West Virginia is far from a Big 12 contender entering the season, mostly because of the large roster flip they underwent for the second straight year; however, they do have the opportunity to rattle off some wins early in league play that would change the narrative on this squad.

Former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon sees a path for that to happen, which he described on The Walk Thru Game Day Show.

“I definitely see them playing meaningful football moving forward into November. Reason being the depth is one thing, but I think Rich and staff constructed this type of particular roster where it’s not like it’s been his first go-around last season, where you just didn’t have the type of quality depth that you needed at key positions. I don’t see that being the problem this season. I really don’t. I think they added where they needed to add talent. They added depth where they needed to add depth, and also experience. Not being disrespectful, the first two weeks are the first two weeks. From Virginia on, I think West Virginia and this staff understand what’s ahead of them. If you keep them focused week by week, moving forward, there’s no reason why they won’t be at the end of the season in a really good position to play meaningful football and being in a meaningful conversation. There’s no reason why West Virginia should not be in that conversation.”

The first four vs. the last five...

WVU Athletics Communications

The first half of West Virginia's Big 12 slate, on paper, looks much more manageable than the back half.

The first four: vs. Oklahoma State, at Iowa State, vs. Arizona, vs. Cincinnati

WVU will open at home with Oklahoma State, which might be the best time and place to meet them. You get them on your turf and well before they are clicking on all cylinders. Then, the very next week, you head out to Ames to take on another first-year head coach at Iowa State before returning to Motown for a two-game homestand vs. Arizona and Cincinnati. Go 3-1 or better in those first four games, and you'll have everyone's attention as the calendar gets set to turn to November.

The last five: at TCU, at Texas Tech, vs. Kansas, vs. Houston, at Utah

This is the part of the schedule where I expect things to crumble a bit for the Mountaineers. Three of these teams could be vying for a spot in the Big 12 title game, and you have to play two of them (Texas Tech, Utah) on the road.

That being said, maybe the Utes take a step back in year one under Morgan Scalley with an incredibly young roster, and perhaps the Texas Tech offense isn't as high-powered with Will Hammond at QB, and what if they didn't hit on nearly as many portal guys on the defense as they did a year ago? TCU didn't look great against North Carolina, and while I do expect them to improve, teams have not bounced back well after that season-opening overseas trip, so keep that in mind.

My final thoughts

I'm with Gene through October. I do think West Virginia can be in the conversation heading into November, but that five-game gauntlet down the stretch is a tall task for such a young group. Still, playing those types of games that late in the season in year two is a huge step in the right direction.