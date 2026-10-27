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Former Mountaineers at New Schools: Who's Thriving and Who's Struggling?

Stats, snap counts, and PFF grades of each WVU player who left Morgantown.
Schuyler Callihan|
Sep 26, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Curtis Jones Jr. (30) looks on in the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Curtis Jones Jr. (30) looks on in the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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West Virginia Mountaineers

Eight weeks into the 2026 season is a large enough sample size to know which transfers are doing well with their new schools, who aren't, and who may be buried on the depth chart for a while.

West Virginia had a bunch of players hit the transfer portal after last season, many of whom WVU didn't plan on bringing back. The Mountaineers didn't lose many high-level players, and only a handful of them are experiencing a successful 2026 campaign.

Below, you'll find every former Mountaineer who transferred to an FBS school's stats, snap counts, and Pro Football Focus grade. They are broken down by position and listed in order of production.

Quarterback

Khalil Wilkins (Marshall): 5/12 for 72 yards, 32 carries for 235 yards

Jaylen Henderson (Liberty): 7/15 for 112 yards, 2 TD, 11 carries for 27 yards

Nicco Marchiol (Northwestern): 0/1, 2 carries for 22 yards

Running Back

Jahiem White (North Texas): 116 carries for 861 yards, 11 TD, 27 receptions for 250 yards, 2 TDs, 90.7 PFF grade

Cyncir Bowers (UConn): 80 carries for 564 yards, 7 TD, 83.5 PFF grade

Tyler Jacklich (San Jose State): 11 snaps on special teams

Diore Hubbard (Wyoming): No snaps

Wide Receiver

Oran Singleton Jr. (Tulsa): 43 receptions for  535 yards, 4 TDs, 420 snaps, 70.4 PFF grade

Rodney Gallagher III (Arizona): 11 receptions for 73 yards, 114 snaps, 63.4 PFF grade

Christian Hamilton (Marshall): 5 receptions for 38 yards, 90 snaps, 57.7 PFF grade

Cam Vaughn (Miami): Dismissed from the team

Offensive Line

Donovan Haslam (Tennessee): 382 snaps, 70.0 PFF grade

Robby Martin (Marshall): 473 snaps, 65.8 PFF grade

Cooper Young (UAB): 248 snaps, 54.1 PFF grade

Brandon Homady (North Carolina): 13 snaps, 72.0 PFF grade

Xavier Bausley (Marshall): 19 snaps, 66.3 PFF grade

Defensive Line

Asani Redwood (USF): 14 tackles, 14 pressures, 2.5 sacks, 2 TFLs, 291 snaps, 72.9 PFF grade

Hammond Russell IV (Wisconsin): 13 tackles, 7 pressures, 2.5 sacks, 2.5 TFLs, 233 snaps, 67.0 PFF grade

Elijah Simmons (Florida International): 5 tackles, 3 pressures, 2 TFLs, 136 snaps, 67.0 PFF grade

Adam Tomczyk (Hawai’i): 5 tackles, 2 pressures, 1 TFL, 95 snaps, 58.5 PFF grade

Eddie Kelly Jr. (Mississippi State): 7 tackles, 2 pressures, 55 snaps, 55.3 PFF grade

Edge Rusher

MarShon Oxley (USF): 3 tackles, 4 pressures, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 50 snaps, 59.1 PFF grade

Linebacker

Ben Bogle (Arkansas): 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 1 pressure, 284 snaps, 71.3 PFF grade

Curtis Jones Jr. (Virginia Tech): 16 tackles, 4 pressures, 0.5 TFLs, 143 snaps, 54.7 PFF grade

Cornerback

Dawayne Galloway Jr. (Akron): 4 tackles, 1 PBU, 40 snaps, 70.0 PFF grade

Jordan Scruggs (Maryland): 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 191 snaps, 58.7 PFF grade

Safety

Israel Boyce (USF): 23 tackles, 2 PBUs, 1.5 TFLs, 191 snaps, 75.2 PFF grade

Jason Cross (North Texas): 23 tackles, 4 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 193 snaps, 63.7 PFF grade

Zae Jennings (Buffalo): 4 snaps on special teams, no stats

Chris Fileppo (Penn State): 4 snaps on special teams, no stats

Kaleb Gray (Kennesaw State): No snaps

Punter

Aidan Stire (Akron): No punts, 2/3 on field goals

Kicker

Ethan Head (Troy): 7/12 on field goals, 17/18 on PATs

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Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

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