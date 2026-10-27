Former Mountaineers at New Schools: Who's Thriving and Who's Struggling?

Eight weeks into the 2026 season is a large enough sample size to know which transfers are doing well with their new schools, who aren't, and who may be buried on the depth chart for a while.

West Virginia had a bunch of players hit the transfer portal after last season, many of whom WVU didn't plan on bringing back. The Mountaineers didn't lose many high-level players, and only a handful of them are experiencing a successful 2026 campaign.

Below, you'll find every former Mountaineer who transferred to an FBS school's stats, snap counts, and Pro Football Focus grade. They are broken down by position and listed in order of production.

Quarterback

Khalil Wilkins (Marshall): 5/12 for 72 yards, 32 carries for 235 yards



Jaylen Henderson (Liberty): 7/15 for 112 yards, 2 TD, 11 carries for 27 yards



Nicco Marchiol (Northwestern): 0/1, 2 carries for 22 yards

Running Back

Jahiem White (North Texas): 116 carries for 861 yards, 11 TD, 27 receptions for 250 yards, 2 TDs, 90.7 PFF grade



Cyncir Bowers (UConn): 80 carries for 564 yards, 7 TD, 83.5 PFF grade



Tyler Jacklich (San Jose State): 11 snaps on special teams



Diore Hubbard (Wyoming): No snaps

Wide Receiver

Oran Singleton Jr. (Tulsa): 43 receptions for 535 yards, 4 TDs, 420 snaps, 70.4 PFF grade



Rodney Gallagher III (Arizona): 11 receptions for 73 yards, 114 snaps, 63.4 PFF grade



Christian Hamilton (Marshall): 5 receptions for 38 yards, 90 snaps, 57.7 PFF grade



Cam Vaughn (Miami): Dismissed from the team

Offensive Line

Donovan Haslam (Tennessee): 382 snaps, 70.0 PFF grade



Robby Martin (Marshall): 473 snaps, 65.8 PFF grade



Cooper Young (UAB): 248 snaps, 54.1 PFF grade



Brandon Homady (North Carolina): 13 snaps, 72.0 PFF grade



Xavier Bausley (Marshall): 19 snaps, 66.3 PFF grade

Defensive Line

Asani Redwood (USF): 14 tackles, 14 pressures, 2.5 sacks, 2 TFLs, 291 snaps, 72.9 PFF grade



Hammond Russell IV (Wisconsin): 13 tackles, 7 pressures, 2.5 sacks, 2.5 TFLs, 233 snaps, 67.0 PFF grade



Elijah Simmons (Florida International): 5 tackles, 3 pressures, 2 TFLs, 136 snaps, 67.0 PFF grade



Adam Tomczyk (Hawai’i): 5 tackles, 2 pressures, 1 TFL, 95 snaps, 58.5 PFF grade



Eddie Kelly Jr. (Mississippi State): 7 tackles, 2 pressures, 55 snaps, 55.3 PFF grade

Edge Rusher

MarShon Oxley (USF): 3 tackles, 4 pressures, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 50 snaps, 59.1 PFF grade

Linebacker

Ben Bogle (Arkansas): 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 1 pressure, 284 snaps, 71.3 PFF grade



Curtis Jones Jr. (Virginia Tech): 16 tackles, 4 pressures, 0.5 TFLs, 143 snaps, 54.7 PFF grade

Cornerback

Dawayne Galloway Jr. (Akron): 4 tackles, 1 PBU, 40 snaps, 70.0 PFF grade



Jordan Scruggs (Maryland): 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 191 snaps, 58.7 PFF grade

Safety

Israel Boyce (USF): 23 tackles, 2 PBUs, 1.5 TFLs, 191 snaps, 75.2 PFF grade



Jason Cross (North Texas): 23 tackles, 4 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 193 snaps, 63.7 PFF grade



Zae Jennings (Buffalo): 4 snaps on special teams, no stats



Chris Fileppo (Penn State): 4 snaps on special teams, no stats



Kaleb Gray (Kennesaw State): No snaps

Punter

Aidan Stire (Akron): No punts, 2/3 on field goals

Kicker

Ethan Head (Troy): 7/12 on field goals, 17/18 on PATs

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