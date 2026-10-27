Former Mountaineers at New Schools: Who's Thriving and Who's Struggling?
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Eight weeks into the 2026 season is a large enough sample size to know which transfers are doing well with their new schools, who aren't, and who may be buried on the depth chart for a while.
West Virginia had a bunch of players hit the transfer portal after last season, many of whom WVU didn't plan on bringing back. The Mountaineers didn't lose many high-level players, and only a handful of them are experiencing a successful 2026 campaign.
Below, you'll find every former Mountaineer who transferred to an FBS school's stats, snap counts, and Pro Football Focus grade. They are broken down by position and listed in order of production.
Quarterback
Khalil Wilkins (Marshall): 5/12 for 72 yards, 32 carries for 235 yards
Jaylen Henderson (Liberty): 7/15 for 112 yards, 2 TD, 11 carries for 27 yards
Nicco Marchiol (Northwestern): 0/1, 2 carries for 22 yards
Running Back
Jahiem White (North Texas): 116 carries for 861 yards, 11 TD, 27 receptions for 250 yards, 2 TDs, 90.7 PFF grade
Cyncir Bowers (UConn): 80 carries for 564 yards, 7 TD, 83.5 PFF grade
Tyler Jacklich (San Jose State): 11 snaps on special teams
Diore Hubbard (Wyoming): No snaps
Wide Receiver
Oran Singleton Jr. (Tulsa): 43 receptions for 535 yards, 4 TDs, 420 snaps, 70.4 PFF grade
Rodney Gallagher III (Arizona): 11 receptions for 73 yards, 114 snaps, 63.4 PFF grade
Christian Hamilton (Marshall): 5 receptions for 38 yards, 90 snaps, 57.7 PFF grade
Cam Vaughn (Miami): Dismissed from the team
Offensive Line
Donovan Haslam (Tennessee): 382 snaps, 70.0 PFF grade
Robby Martin (Marshall): 473 snaps, 65.8 PFF grade
Cooper Young (UAB): 248 snaps, 54.1 PFF grade
Brandon Homady (North Carolina): 13 snaps, 72.0 PFF grade
Xavier Bausley (Marshall): 19 snaps, 66.3 PFF grade
Defensive Line
Asani Redwood (USF): 14 tackles, 14 pressures, 2.5 sacks, 2 TFLs, 291 snaps, 72.9 PFF grade
Hammond Russell IV (Wisconsin): 13 tackles, 7 pressures, 2.5 sacks, 2.5 TFLs, 233 snaps, 67.0 PFF grade
Elijah Simmons (Florida International): 5 tackles, 3 pressures, 2 TFLs, 136 snaps, 67.0 PFF grade
Adam Tomczyk (Hawai’i): 5 tackles, 2 pressures, 1 TFL, 95 snaps, 58.5 PFF grade
Eddie Kelly Jr. (Mississippi State): 7 tackles, 2 pressures, 55 snaps, 55.3 PFF grade
Edge Rusher
MarShon Oxley (USF): 3 tackles, 4 pressures, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 50 snaps, 59.1 PFF grade
Linebacker
Ben Bogle (Arkansas): 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 1 pressure, 284 snaps, 71.3 PFF grade
Curtis Jones Jr. (Virginia Tech): 16 tackles, 4 pressures, 0.5 TFLs, 143 snaps, 54.7 PFF grade
Cornerback
Dawayne Galloway Jr. (Akron): 4 tackles, 1 PBU, 40 snaps, 70.0 PFF grade
Jordan Scruggs (Maryland): 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 191 snaps, 58.7 PFF grade
Safety
Israel Boyce (USF): 23 tackles, 2 PBUs, 1.5 TFLs, 191 snaps, 75.2 PFF grade
Jason Cross (North Texas): 23 tackles, 4 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 193 snaps, 63.7 PFF grade
Zae Jennings (Buffalo): 4 snaps on special teams, no stats
Chris Fileppo (Penn State): 4 snaps on special teams, no stats
Kaleb Gray (Kennesaw State): No snaps
Punter
Aidan Stire (Akron): No punts, 2/3 on field goals
Kicker
Ethan Head (Troy): 7/12 on field goals, 17/18 on PATs
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_