Former WVU DB Fred Perry Could Play College Football in 2027

Sooner or later, things in the world of college sports will start to make sense again, and there will be clearly defined rules regarding eligibility and compensation. At least, you would think, right?

That day may not be coming anytime soon, so in the meantime, there is still a bunch of chaos going on with court cases and student-athletes fighting for another year of eligibility. One name you probably didn't expect to see pop up, myself included, is former West Virginia nickel/sam Fred Perry.

Legal expert Sam C. Ehrlich posted a document of a court order, which features Perry and two other former Mountaineers defensive lineman Eddie Kelly Jr. and punter Oliver Straw.

"Plaintiffs’ alternative request concerning the 2027-28 academic year is appropriately addressed as contingent relief. If the timing of this litigation prevents a Plaintiff from securing a roster position for 2026-27, preserving that Plaintiff’s final season of eligibility for 2027-28 is necessary to prevent the timing of this litigation, rather than the merits, from permanently depriving him of the season to which he is likely entitled."

This means that Perry could play college football next season, assuming he does not find a school to play for in the final month of this season, which is very likely. Perry did not commit to or sign with any other school and is not on the West Virginia roster, of course, meaning he can wait things out and play an entire season next fall.

At this time, it is unknown if Perry would be interested in rejoining the West Virginia roster in 2027 or if the staff has an interest in bringing him back. As you would expect, they are focused on the final four games of this season and working on deals to retain some of their key players .

In his lone season with the Mountaineers, Perry accounted for 78 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two sacks.

As for Kelly and Straw, they did find other schools to play for this season, so this doesn't really apply to them. Kelly is at Mississippi State, where he has seen minimal action, appearing in 57 defensive snaps this season for the Bulldogs, making seven tackles. Ollie Straw is the top punter at UAB and is averaging 46.1 yards on 25 punts, pinning 11 of those inside the 20-yard line.

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