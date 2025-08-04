Mountaineers Now

WVU's Offensive Line Takes a Hit With the Departure of Ayden Bussell

The Tennessee transfer has been officially removed from the roster.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Ayden Bussell (64) reacts after a game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
West Virginia offensive lineman Ayden Bussell has stepped away from the team to focus on his health, according to WVSports.com. On Monday, he was officially removed from the roster, confirming the report.

Bussell transferred to West Virginia back in early May after having spent the previous two seasons at Tennessee. He redshirted as a freshman back in 2023 and then made three appearances as a redshirt freshman last fall, totaling 62 snaps. Bussell only lined up at right guard for the Volunteers, but did have the ability to play across the entire line. According to Pro Football Focus, he graded out at 72.4 last season.

Coming out of high school, Bussell chose the Vols over offers from Cincinnati, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and several others.

Entering fall camp, we had Bussell projected as the backup to LSU transfer Kimo Makane'ole at right guard.

Now what?

The Mountaineers will rep Youngstown State transfer Wyatt Minor and former walk-on Raymond Kovalesky, and could flip Cooper Young, one of the few returning players from last year's offensive line, over to that side. They could also kick one of the guys battling for a spot at tackle inside, if needed or even rep NC State center transfer Robby Martin there as a backup option.

Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. still has plenty of options to work with should Makane'ole struggle or suffer an injury. There's also the transfer portal route, too. Head coach Rich Rodriguez did state the other day that he considered adding another player or two after a slow start by the running backs, so using one of those remaining spots on an offensive lineman is certainly possible.

Updated offensive line depth chart projection

LT: Malik Agbo, Nick Krahe, Donovan Haslem

LG: Walter Young Bear, Joshua Aisosa, Cooper Young, Phillip Bowser, Griffin Fogle

C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee, Robby Martin, Brandon Homady

RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Wyatt Minor, Raymond Kovalesky

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Xavier Bausley, Mickel Clay

