FPI Gives Shockingly Low Win Probability for West Virginia vs. a Reeling UCF Team

Not much love for West Virginia this week, despite facing another winless team in Big 12 play.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University quarterback Khalil Wilkins
West Virginia University quarterback Khalil Wilkins / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI
For the first time all season, it feels like West Virginia enters a game in a great spot situationally. They're coming off a bye following a game that was played on a Friday night, so they were able to get an extra day of rest, although they didn't pull back into Morgantown until 11 a.m. on the Saturday following the BYU game.

On the other hand, UCF is coming off a road loss to Cincinnati and is trying to figure out which quarterback to roll with this week.

What the ESPN FPI says for WVU vs. UCF

According to the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI), West Virginia has just a 28.1% chance to win while the Knights have a 71.9% chance to move back above .500.

I understand the bleak view on the Mountaineers, but just how poorly does the computer view West Virginia? I mean, UCF hasn't scored more than 20 points in a Big 12 Conference game this season, and its only Power Four win came against North Carolina, which is atrociously bad. Given the uncertainty at quarterback, coupled with the Mountaineers coming off a bye, I'm shocked this is favoring UCF as heavily as it is. Keep in mind, the FPI is far from batting 1.000 on these games.

Change in analytics since initially released

Back in August, the FPI gave WVU a 33.1% chance in this game, which I thought was way too low at the time. So yeah, the 5% drop is still significant in my eyes because I view this as a coin toss type of game, more than anything. Before the season, I would have had West Virginia getting around 55% or so. Even with all the injuries the Mountaineers have suffered and how anemic they've looked on offense this season, I don't see much of a gap in talent between the two rosters. Also, in my opinion, WVU has played a much tougher schedule to this point, having faced Pitt and two Big 12 contenders in BYU and Utah.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

