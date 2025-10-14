Quick Hits: State of the QB Room, RB Depth, Over the Cap NIL Target + More
Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia head football coach met with the media for his weekly press conference and discussed how the bye week went, in addition to what he's looking for in this week's matchup versus UCF.
Here are all of the notable quotes from today's presser.
Opening statement
"I think the bye week came at a good time. I probably would have liked to have had it a couple weeks earlier. We got a chance to work on some fundamentals, try to get some guys healthier, but didn't get quite as many back as I wanted to. We did get a chance to scrimmage with the young guys one day, a little bit, and start our second half of the season."
Progression of the young quarterbacks
"They're still learning our stuff, of course, but they're also learning the speed of the game at this level and all of the stuff it takes to execute at a high level, so I thought last week it was good for them getting a lot of reps and they'll do the same thing this week, so we'll see what happens."
What one of the quarterbacks needs to do to establish themself as the guy
"It's really not that complicated. Basically, just run the offense, making good decisions, making the plays that are there when they're there. If the play is not there, if it's a bad play call, helping it and not be disastrous and minimize the damage, but that usually comes with more experience, but we don't have the benefit of that happening, so they've got to grow in a hurry."
How much Nicco Marchiol has been involved since his injury
"I tell all of our guys, if you get injured and you're out temporarily, obviously you're still in the meetings and going to gameplanning because eventually you'll be back. If you're out for the year like him or Jahiem (White), or Jaden (Bray), you want them to still be involved in the program, but when we're meeting for game plans, I want them to go ahead and get more treatment or get in the weight room and get things physically because they ain't got to worry about the game plan. At practice, everybody in the program is at practice. I don't ever want an injured guy to feel like they're not a part of the program."
State of the running back room beyond Tye Edwards
"Diore (Hubbard) has done a good job with his chance. Cyncir Bowers is back now, so he's going to get a chance to play more reps, and you still have Clay (Ash) and Tyler Jacklich. It's not as deep a room as we thought we would have originally, but those guys are good players and they can do some stuff for us."
What a reasonable dollar figure over the rev share cap would allow WVU to compete
"If we got $10 (million) over the cap, I think that kind of gives you an opportunity to be competitive in your league. I know there's a few in our league that are probably twice or three times that, but you can be competitive with that. But still, that's a big number, and I'm very appreciative of where we're at. Our people have been fantastic, our supporters have been fantastic. I don't want to say it's uncomfortable, but it's a different dynamic that we're seeing now, and it's no secret that if you look at who's doing well in college football right now, there's very few of them that are way up in the top ten in the country that don't have that large number."
