West Virginia vs. UCF Odds Show Little Respect to Rich Rod's History Off Bye Weeks
After a much-needed break in the action, the West Virginia Mountaineers will kick off the second half of their season next Saturday, on the road, against the UCF Knights. As one would expect, it's another game where the Mountaineers will assume the underdog role.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, West Virginia is a 7.5-point underdog, and the over/under is 51.5.
Is the line too high?
I don't question UCF being favored, even if I have a strong feeling about West Virginia's chances to walk out of the Bounce House with a win. They haven't shown anything to this point to warrant being a road favorite, even when coming off a bye and facing another team that is winless in league play.
All that said, 7.5? Really? I mean, just the situation alone, you would think, would call for a much tighter number. WVU is rested and potentially healed up to some degree, while also having over a week to try and iron out some things on the offensive side of the football. UCF just played a physical game at Cincinnati and is averaging a measly 17 points in conference play.
In his career, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez is 21-7 straight up when coming off a bye. I don't have his against the spread number, but it doesn't really matter because WVU is in the underdog role. He's also won seven straight games in this situation, which includes his time at Jacksonville State and his final year as the head man at Arizona.
Is the total also high?
Giving up 38 to BYU probably doesn't seem like progress if you just glanced at the box score, but there were a lot of things to like in that performance, particularly the tackling. The Mountaineers missed just six tackles, making it their cleanest game of the year in that aspect. Khalil Wilkins' interception was nearly returned for six, so one of those scores put the unit in a tough spot. The explosive plays can't happen, though. WVU gave up six 20+ yard passes, which was the one sore spot from that game.
Still, for two offenses that haven't found much success, 51.5 might be a tad high.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
