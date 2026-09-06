Fresh Batch of Big 12 Power Rankings After the First Full Weekend of College Football

And just like that, the first actual weekend of college football is in the books.

In the Big 12 Conference, there was only one upset as Oklahoma State fell to Tulsa to begin the Eric Morris era, and now they are staring at a possible 0-2 start with Oregon on deck. West Virginia had a close call against Coastal Carolina despite getting out to a 24-0 lead at the half, so they'll move back from my initial power ranking, as will Baylor, who only put up 16 points against Auburn.

Below you will find the Big 12 Week 1 scoreboard, my newest batch of power rankings, and next week's slate.

Week 1 scores

Utah 66, Idaho 14

UCF 73, Bethune-Cookman 6

Colorado 14, Georgia Tech 13

Kansas 51, Long Island 6

West Virginia 31, Coastal Carolina 24

Texas Tech 33, Abilene Christian 10

BYU 63, Utah Tech 7

Houston 33, Oregon State 20

Iowa State 38, Southeast Missouri 10

Auburn 17, Baylor 16

Cincinnati 34, Boston College 15

Tulsa 24, Oklahoma State 10

Kansas State 71, Nicholls 3

Arizona 35, Northern Arizona 7

Arizona State 70, Morgan State 7

Week 2 Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)

No. 16: Iowa State

No. 15: Colorado

No. 14: Kansas

No. 13: Baylor (11)

No. 12: Oklahoma State (8)

No. 11: West Virginia (10)

No. 10: Cincinnati (13)

No. 9: UCF (12)

No. 8: Arizona State (9)

No. 7: Kansas State

No. 6: TCU

No. 5: Utah

No. 4: Arizona

No. 3: Houston

No. 2: BYU

No. 1: Texas Tech

Week 2 schedule

Friday

Missouri at Kansas, 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday

Oregon at Oklahoma State, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN/Disney+

Arizona State at Texas A&M, 12 p.m. ET on ABC

Washington State at Kansas State, 12 p.m. ET on TNT

UT Martin at West Virginia, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Arizona at BYU, 3 p.m. ET on FOX

Weber State at Colorado, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

UCF at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Southern at Houston, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Western Carolina at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Texas Tech at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Iowa State at Iowa, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Prairie View A&M at Baylor, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Grambling at TCU, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Arkansas at Utah, 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

We do have one conference game next weekend, with Arizona hitting the road to take on BYU. The Wildcats are a dark-horse contender in the league, and if they can steal one in Provo, they will skyrocket up my power rankings and, more importantly, jump into the AP Top 25.