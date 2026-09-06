Fresh Batch of Big 12 Power Rankings After the First Full Weekend of College Football
In this story:
And just like that, the first actual weekend of college football is in the books.
In the Big 12 Conference, there was only one upset as Oklahoma State fell to Tulsa to begin the Eric Morris era, and now they are staring at a possible 0-2 start with Oregon on deck. West Virginia had a close call against Coastal Carolina despite getting out to a 24-0 lead at the half, so they'll move back from my initial power ranking, as will Baylor, who only put up 16 points against Auburn.
Below you will find the Big 12 Week 1 scoreboard, my newest batch of power rankings, and next week's slate.
Week 1 scores
Utah 66, Idaho 14
UCF 73, Bethune-Cookman 6
Colorado 14, Georgia Tech 13
Kansas 51, Long Island 6
West Virginia 31, Coastal Carolina 24
Texas Tech 33, Abilene Christian 10
BYU 63, Utah Tech 7
Houston 33, Oregon State 20
Iowa State 38, Southeast Missouri 10
Auburn 17, Baylor 16
Cincinnati 34, Boston College 15
Tulsa 24, Oklahoma State 10
Kansas State 71, Nicholls 3
Arizona 35, Northern Arizona 7
Arizona State 70, Morgan State 7
Week 2 Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)
No. 16: Iowa State
No. 15: Colorado
No. 14: Kansas
No. 13: Baylor (11)
No. 12: Oklahoma State (8)
No. 11: West Virginia (10)
No. 10: Cincinnati (13)
No. 9: UCF (12)
No. 8: Arizona State (9)
No. 7: Kansas State
No. 6: TCU
No. 5: Utah
No. 4: Arizona
No. 3: Houston
No. 2: BYU
No. 1: Texas Tech
Week 2 schedule
Friday
Missouri at Kansas, 8 p.m. ET on FOX
Saturday
Oregon at Oklahoma State, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN/Disney+
Arizona State at Texas A&M, 12 p.m. ET on ABC
Washington State at Kansas State, 12 p.m. ET on TNT
UT Martin at West Virginia, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Arizona at BYU, 3 p.m. ET on FOX
Weber State at Colorado, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
UCF at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Southern at Houston, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Western Carolina at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Texas Tech at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS
Iowa State at Iowa, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Prairie View A&M at Baylor, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Grambling at TCU, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Arkansas at Utah, 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
We do have one conference game next weekend, with Arizona hitting the road to take on BYU. The Wildcats are a dark-horse contender in the league, and if they can steal one in Provo, they will skyrocket up my power rankings and, more importantly, jump into the AP Top 25.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_