Freshman QB Scotty Fox Jr. Gives WVU Fans Exciting Moment Against Robert Morris
The West Virginia Mountaineers kicked off the Rich Rodriguez era officially on Saturday when they hosted Robert Morris in Morgantown. It was a sloppy first half for the Mountaineers, but they started to click in the third quarter. WVU would go on to win 45-3.
Just moments before the game kicked off, Pete Thamel broke the news that Nicco Marchiol would be the starting quarterback. However, Rich Rod did say several quarterbacks would likely play in this game. That held true as quarterbacks Scotty Fox Jr., Jaylen Henderson, and Khalil Wilkins all got some action in the contest. Three quarterbacks played in total, but it was Fox who had the highlight of the game.
The 6'2" freshman, Fox, impressed WVU fans when he took off for a 59-yard touchdown run. Fox came into the game, of course, when it was already well out of hand. Still, it's fair to say he made the most of his opportunities. Fox led a three-play drive where he took WVU down the field 71 yards for the score. He also completed his only throw for eight yards before his legs found pay dirt.
For WVU fans, it was cool to get to see a comfortable victory where some depth players could get in the game. The chance to see Fox as well as Henderson was surely beneficial to Rodriguez and his staff. While the focus on the 2025 season appears to be on Marchiol, don't be shocked to hear about Fox more. He's a young and exciting quarterback who clearly has talent.
While this game started out pretty ugly for WVU, the team came together in the second half and got a nice big victory in Rich Rod's first game back in Morgantown. There's a lot of film to watch back and improve on before the Mountaineers take on Ohio on the road in Week 2. For now, a victory and Country Roads will do for Rich Rod.
