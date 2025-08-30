Rich Rodriguez Moves Back Into a Second-Place Tie on the WVU All-Time Wins List
West Virginia took care of business against Robert Morris with a 45-3 win on Saturday afternoon, and with the win, head coach Rich Rodriguez has moved back into a second-place tie with Dana Holgorsen in the program's all-time wins list.
Rodriguez held claim to second place all by himself for several years until Holgorsen surpassed him with a dominating 47-10 win over TCU in 2018.
To move into the top spot, Rodriguez has a long, long way to go. He would have to have a run at WVU like no one, even himself, has conducted to surpass the man who coached him, Don Nehlen, who has 87 more wins. That is, of course, unless he stays around for quite a while and doesn't plan on retiring any time soon.
West Virginia Football All-Time Wins List
Don Nehlen (149-93-4)
Dana Holgorson (61-41)
Rich Rodriguez (61-26)
Art Lewis (58-38-2)
Rat Rogers (44-31-8)
Bobby Bowden (42-26)
Neal Brown (37-35)
Clarence Spears (30-6-3)
Gene Corum (29-30-2)
Bill Stewart (28-12)
Jim Carlen (25-13-3)
Mont McIntire (24-11-4)
Bill Kern (24-23-1)
Frank Cignetti (17-27)
Trusty Tallman (15-12-2)
Marshall Glenn (14-12-3)
Dudley DeGroot (13-9-1)
Greasy Neale (12-16-3)
Sol Metzger (10-5-1)
C.A. Luder (4-3-2)
Ediwn Sweetland (3-4-2)
Chad Scott (0-1)
Can he actually surpass Nehlen?
It's not impossible, but it's going to take a level of success that West Virginia hasn't experienced before since joining the Big 12 Conference. If he averages eight wins over the next eleven years, that would put him right at 149. Does he stick around for 11-12 years? If not, his win total per season would need to increase, of course.
Catching Nehlen would be incredible, but Rodriguez just wants to get West Virginia back in the national conversation and bring home the program's first-ever national title, something he was so close to doing in his first stint back in 2007. Winning a national title would mean much more to him and obviously the fans than catching Dandy Don.
