Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluating Key Performances in WVU's Win Over Robert Morris
It took a little while, but West Virginia was able to pull away from Robert Morris with a big win to open up the 2025 season.
Here's how I viewed some of today's performances.
Stock up: QB Nicco Marchiol
A really sharp, efficient day for the Mountaineers' starter. One of the two incompletions he had in the first half was on a ball he threw away on third down, setting up a field goal. He looked extremely comfortable running the offense and had some big runs, showing he is capable of being enough of a threat in that aspect of the game.
Stock down: Offensive line
The stock may be down, but I'm not lowering it much. Just worth the conversation. They didn't get a ton of push up front, which is concerning, but we have to keep in mind how little this group has not only played together but played at all at the collegiate level. Not a great performance, but not time to panic just yet.
Stock up: Zac Alley
People will say it's just Robert Morris, but hey, it's night-and-day from Jordan Lesley's unit giving up over 300 yards through the air to UAlbany. They'll be tested in a big way next week, but the veteran presence should help them be a decent defense throughout the entire season. They've got some playmakers on that side of the football.
Stock up: DL Hammond Russell IV
Great first game for Russell as "the guy" on the interior, finishing the day with four tackles, two sacks, and 2.5 tackles for loss. The staff has been pleased with his progress throughout the offseason, and it showed today. Moved the line of scrimmage and even helped his teammates make a few plays.
Stock up: WR Cam Vaughn
Yes, the fumble was a big stain on his day, but still, he made a ton of plays and later made up for it with a 46-yard touchdown catch that was dropped over his head, catching it Willie Mays style. He's going to be a big-time player here and clearly the top weapon in the passing game.
