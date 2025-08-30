Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 45, Robert Morris 3
It was a slow start, thanks to four West Virginia fumbles (three lost), but the Mountaineers came out of the half on a mission and coasted to a 45-3 season-opening win over Robert Morris.
Nicco Marchiol got the start for WVU at quarterback and had a near-perfect day, completing 17-of-20 pass attempts for 224 yards and a touchdowns. He also rushed for 56 yards and a score on 13 carries, showing his ability to be a dual-threat.
The game could have gotten out of hand much earlier than it did if it weren't for those first half turnovers. Although it was a 10-3 score at the break, West Virginia out-gained the Colonials 234-81. Zac Alley's defense was swarming to the ball, taking good angles, and finishing off tackles.
The offensive line has a good bit of ways to go, but the inconsistent play was to be expected for a largely inexperienced group, which also hasn't played very much football together. They didn't dominate the line of scrimmage like you would expect against an FCS foe, but that's what happens when you still have a little too much thinking going on. It'll get ironed out soon, and ideally before Pitt comes to town for the Backyard Brawl.
Former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon joins me for the first edition of this year's Mountaineer Postgame Show to discuss the good, the bad, and what needs to change before next week's road trip to Athens, where the Mountaineers take on the Ohio Bobcats, who are coming off a heartbreaking 34-31 loss to Rutgers.
