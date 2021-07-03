Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Freshmen Faces: RB Justin Johnson Jr.

Looking at what freshman running back Justin Johnson Jr. brings to the table for West Virginia.
Author:
Publish date:

RB Justin Johnson Jr.

Height: 6'0" Weight: 205 lbs

Hometown: Edwardsville, IL

High school: Edwardsville

Why he chose West Virginia (a comment given at the moment of commitment):

"The Morgantown environment is great. I also really love the family-like bond that the coaches have with their players. They are great coaches and even better men. They genuinely care about the players."

Power Five Offers:

Cal, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Washington State.

Group of Five Offers:

Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Temple, Western Michigan, Wyoming.

Evaluation:

Johnson Jr. brings some versatility to the Mountaineers' running back room as not only a dynamic runner but a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He doesn't look like the biggest back in the world, but he's a tough, hard-nosed runner that is not easy to bring down. He sheds tackles fairly easily and runs with great balance. He's a home run waiting to happen with the way he hits the hole and can get separation from a defender quickly.

Playing time projection:

Johnson Jr. could see some playing time as a true freshman but with Leddie Brown returning alongside Tony Mathis and A'varius Sparrow, a redshirt year could be a possibility in 2021 and then getting in the mix in year two. 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Freshmen Faces: QB Will "Goose" Crowder

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

download (1)
Football

Freshmen Faces: RB Justin Johnson Jr.

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges drives the lane for one of his five field goals on the evening on his way to a career-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
Basketball

Projecting WVU's Starting Five

Tuesday, February 9, 2021: West Virginia guard Sean McNeil posted a career-high 26 points in the 82-71 win over Texas Tech.
Basketball

OFFICIAL: Sean McNeil Will Return for One More Season

USATSI_13793373_168388579_lowres
Basketball

REPORT: Sean McNeil Makes Decision on NBA Draft

Untitled design
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances of Landing 2022 CB Jacolby Spells

USATSI_15771174_168388579_lowres
Basketball

All Eyes Turn to McNeil

USATSI_16358012_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Overpowers Rays, Sets a Franchise Record

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) celebrates after a dunk during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

BREAKING: Miles McBride Makes Decision on NBA Draft