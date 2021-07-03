Freshmen Faces: RB Justin Johnson Jr.
Height: 6'0" Weight: 205 lbs
Hometown: Edwardsville, IL
High school: Edwardsville
Why he chose West Virginia (a comment given at the moment of commitment):
"The Morgantown environment is great. I also really love the family-like bond that the coaches have with their players. They are great coaches and even better men. They genuinely care about the players."
Power Five Offers:
Cal, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Washington State.
Group of Five Offers:
Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Temple, Western Michigan, Wyoming.
Evaluation:
Johnson Jr. brings some versatility to the Mountaineers' running back room as not only a dynamic runner but a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He doesn't look like the biggest back in the world, but he's a tough, hard-nosed runner that is not easy to bring down. He sheds tackles fairly easily and runs with great balance. He's a home run waiting to happen with the way he hits the hole and can get separation from a defender quickly.
Playing time projection:
Johnson Jr. could see some playing time as a true freshman but with Leddie Brown returning alongside Tony Mathis and A'varius Sparrow, a redshirt year could be a possibility in 2021 and then getting in the mix in year two.
