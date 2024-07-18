Garrett Greene Nominated for 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy and AFCA Good Works Team
Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene was nominated for the Wuerfel Trophy and the AFCA Good Works Team.
Allstate partnered with the Wuerffel Foundation to bring together two of the most meaningful awards in college football.
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy will honor a student-athlete who is inspired to serve others and make a positive impact on society. Together with the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, whose 2024 nominees are announced below, the awards will mark college football’s premier honors for community service.
“Student-athletes deserve recognition for their contributions both in and out of sports” said Troy Hawkes, Allstate executive vice president and general manager. “The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy doubles down on Allstate’s commitment to celebrating college football athletes for outstanding performance on the field, in the classroom, and in their community.”
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, college football’s premier award for community service, is presented annually to the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Danny Wuerffel, the award honors the former NFL quarterback’s commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world.
“Our partnership with Allstate and the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team builds upon the purposeful impact of these awards,” said Wuerffel. “We want to inspire college athletes to be community-minded, live for others, and sacrifice their own interests for the benefit of other people.”
The 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy recipient will be selected by a national voting committee and announced on The Home Depot/ESPN College Football Awards Show in December. Only FBS players elected to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team are eligible for the honor, which replaces the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain.
Established in 2005, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the first Wuerffel Trophy, awarded to Rudy Niswanger of LSU, followed by eighteen recipients. Georgia’s Ladd McConkey was most recently honored with the award and named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in 2023. Throughout this season, the Wuerffel Foundation will reflect on these first nineteen recipients and honor the history of college football’s premier award for community service.
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football athletes for their unwavering commitment to community service and their “good works” off the field. This year’s 178 nominees champion causes including mental health awareness, youth mentorship, hunger relief, domestic abuse prevention, and many more. In addition to being actively involved with a charitable organization or service group, each player must also maintain strong academic standing to be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
“You’ll never regret making someone else’s life better,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, 2008 Wuerffel Trophy recipient, and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member. “Year after year, I’m inspired by these incredible nominees who go above and beyond to help others.”