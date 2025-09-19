Getting to Know the Kansas Jayhawks Ahead of the Big 12 Opener
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) are on the road to open their Big 12 Conference schedule to take on Kansas Saturday at 6:00 p.m. EST. The action will broadcast on FS1.
The Jayhawks (2-1) started the season 2-0 with wins over Fresno State (31-7) and Wagner (46-7) before going on the road to take on rival Missouri in the Border War and suffered their first loss of the season 42-31.
Kansas, loaded with veterans, is poised to bounce back, starting with quarterback Jalon Daniels. He has thrown for 679 yards and his nine touchdowns to two interceptions ratio is much improved from a season ago (14/12). He’s also second on the team in rushing with 90 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
Emmanuel Henderson holds team-bests 12 receptions for 183 receiving yards with two touchdowns, Cam Pickett has 124 yards on 10 receptions and is tied for a team-high three receiving touchdowns, and Levi Wentz has seven receptions for 103 yards.
Tight end DeShawn Hanika has nine catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns The redshirt senior posted career-highs six receptions for 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Missouri.
Boden Groen has four receptions for 80 yards through three games. The redshirt senior tight end produced his best season in ’23 with 39 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns.
Redshirt senior running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. leads the team in rushing with 169 yards and a touchdown. Johnny Thompson Jr. is third on the team in carries 13 and fourth in rushing yards (51) while Leshon Williams has nine carries for 52 yards.
The Kansas defense is multiple but advertises a 4-3 base defense.
Former West Virginia linebacker Trey Lathan leads the team with 25 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and a half a sack. The redshirt junior also recorded two pass deflections.
Redshirt senior linebacker Bangally Kamara has registered a team-best four tackles for a loss while he sits third on the team in total tackles with 13.
Sophomore Defensive end Leroy Harris III leads the team in sacks with 3.5.
Safeties Lyrik Rawls and Devin Dye have the Jayhawks two interceptions on the season. Rawls is second on the team in tackles with 17.
The Jayhawks are hopeful Bowling Green linebacker Joseph Sipp will make his Kansas debut on Saturday.
Kansas Injury Report
Probable
LB Joseph Sipp Jr.
DE Dak Brinkley
RB Daniel Hishaw Jr.
LB Logan Brantley
S Darrion Jones
S Taylor Davis
WR Jaden Nickens
Questionable
LB Cole Mondi
Out
DE Dylan Brooks
CB Jameer Moore
RB Jack Schneider
OL David Abajian
DL Jason Strickland
TE Conlee Hovey
