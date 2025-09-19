WVU vs. Kansas Predictions: Edwards' Workload, Robinson's Debut, 1st Quarter Defense
Every week, our final segment on Phil Steele Friday on the In the Gun Podcast, Jed Drenning and I make predictions for that week's game. This week, we have one over/under and two performance-based predictions.
Tye Edwards rush attempts vs. Kansas over/under 20.5
Schuyler: I will go with the over. I think he’s going to become the bell cow for this team. Offensively, they know they’re going to have to run the football first to be successful, even though they showed that they can throw it. I think what you’ll see with Edwards is he’s going to be very similar to what Rich had last year with Tre Stewart. Once he became the guy, he was the workhorse. I think that’s what we’re going to see here with Tye. I think over 20.5 and that’ll probably be the case for much of the season.
Jed: I’ll make it interesting and go under. Let’s see if Clay Ash gets a couple of carries. Cyncir Bowers is almost ready to get to the point where he can contribute — I think, I feel.
Will Jimmori Robinson have a sack against Kansas?
Schuyler: Yes, he will. I wouldn’t be shocked if he gets there twice, or maybe he gets 1.5. I think we spend so much time talking about guys either coming off of injury or, in this situation, with the eligibility thing, and we always talk about a pitch count. I think there is a pitch count, but I think we always believe that number is less than what the coaches have for him. I think he’s going to get there and maybe play a little bit more than we all believe.
Jed: I’ll be the devil’s advocate. You have a scenario where Kansas has struggled quite a bit to protect the passer. He’s been pressured a lot, but he’s only been sacked three times. I’m going to say Jimmori Robinson will pressure him, but won’t sack him. It’s tough to get to him because of the quick game. More than half of his passes are out in 2.5 seconds. It’s tough to get home to impact the play. It’s not just Missouri getting pressures on him; Fresno had 10.
Will Kansas score a touchdown in the first quarter?
Schuyler: No, I don’t think they do. They like to take their sweet ole time offensively, so there’s a chance depending on how those drives go for both teams, they may only touch it twice i the first quarter. If they kick off first, maybe they only get 1.5 series. I think Zac Alley feels really good; He’s in a zone. They’re only going to get better playing, but he’s also only going to get better as a play-caller.
Jed: You’re forcing me into the devil’s advocate position again. They obviously script well to start the game. That staff works well together in putting a plan together to roll it out to start a game. That’s what that demonstrates through three games to me. In addition to that, they’re sour. They lost a rivalry game two weeks ago, and they’ve been stewing for a couple weeks. It’s going to be a highly energized crowd. They’re going to come out with a veteran quarterback with a polished up script behind a very excited crowd. I do think they find a way to reach the end zone in the first quarter. That’s not to say Zac Alley won’t develop some answers in response to that.
