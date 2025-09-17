In His Second Run, Rich Rod is Getting the Backing WVU’s Administration Once Withheld
During his first stint as the head football coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Rich Rodriguez and the university's administration did not see eye to eye when it came to the future of the program and how to sustain the success they had conjured up from 2005-07.
The difference in opinion ultimately led to Rodriguez departing for Michigan before the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma.
Now, in his second tour of duty, things have changed. College football (and athletics for that matter) is completely different than what it was just a few years ago, much less eighteen years ago. It's no longer about recruiting high school kids and developing them. You have the transfer portal, NIL, high school recruiting, and retention.
Another aspect of what is different is the administration at WVU, and it's one that is clearly committed to giving WVU football and its other sports all of the resources needed to be able to compete at a high level.
Recently, the WVU Board of Governors approved an athletics resolution, which will take the Mountaineers to the top funding tier among Big 12 institutions. The vote was unanimous.
“WVU Athletics is at a pivotal moment as we enter a new era of college sports, and with the steadfast support of our Board of Governors through this resolution, we will be positioned to meet that moment from a place of strength,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “WVU Athletics serves as a source of pride to our state, it bolsters our brand, and it connects our 210,000-plus Mountaineers around the world to the University they know and love. We look forward to a trajectory of continued success for our student-athletes as our Board of Governors, University administration, committed alumni, and corporate partners rally together to build its future."
On Monday, Rodriguez was asked about the Board's commitment during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
“As a coach, you want everybody to be aligned," Rodriguez said. "Whether it’s your administration, your board, coaches, or your players. We’re running a business now, let’s be honest. It’s a business, and it’s an expensive business. If you want to compete at the highest level, you got to make an investment financially. I feel good about our administration, our board, because they know that’s what’s got to happen. You’re seeing what’s happening at Virginia Tech… they’re trying to get everybody aligned the same way. I’m just blessed we’re aligned here and that we got great support. We’ve got to have the financial resources to compete at the highest level.”
It's only three games into Rodriguez's second tenure at WVU, but he's already got a signature win under his belt by beating Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. No, the Panthers aren't an elite team and probably won't sniff the top 25 this season, but it's a win that this program desperately needed, especially with the rivalry taking a near four-year hiatus.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How Can WVU’s Win Probability vs. Kansas Be This Low? The Numbers Don’t Add Up
Can WVU Keep Rolling With This Offensive Line, or is a Shakeup on the Table?
Between The Eers: Did One Game Flip the Narrative on WVU Entering Big 12 Play?
One More Win for WVU? ESPN's FPI May Need Recalibration
Spread Predictions for West Virginia's Big 12 Opener vs. Kansas