Greene Named to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List

West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene appears on the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List

Christopher Hall

Sep 7, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) rolls out to pass during the first quarter against the Albany Great Danes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene was selected to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List on Thursday.

The award, presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field. Leadership is a term synonymous with Jason Witten, who, in addition to becoming one of the best tight ends in the history of the sport, served as one of football’s most prominent role models during his 16-year pro career. In addition to winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2012, Witten also received the Bart Starr Award, Pro Football Weekly’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, Home Depot NFL Neighborhood MVP and the Bob Lilly Award, among many others. All of those honors have recognized his work in the community, achievements on the field and dedication to his teammates and family.

The student-athletes, nominated by their schools, have all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Jason Witten’s SCORE Foundation, the official charity of Jason and his wife Michelle. The SCORE Foundation, founded in 2007, has positively impacted tens of thousands of children and families in Texas and Tennessee over the last 16 years. The foundation operates its nationally-recognized SCOREkeepers program, which places trained male mentors on staff to work with children at family violence shelters, at nine shelters in the two states.

Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List

Cameron Ball, Arkansas

Justin Barron, Syracuse

Dylan Black, Oregon State

Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State

Zachariah Branch, Southern California

Nathan Carter, Michigan State

Brandon Cleveland, NC State

Brady Cook, Missouri

Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

Luke Deal, Auburn

Beau Freyler, Iowa State

Jacob Gardner, Colorado State

Brandon George, Pittsburgh

Isaac Gifford -Nebraska

Garrett Greene - West Virginia

Gus Hartwig - Purdue

Ahmed Hassanein - Boise State

Jason Henderson - Old Dominion

Seth Henigan - Memphis

Alex Huntley - South Carolina

Isaiah Jacobs - UAB

Tim Keenan III - Alabama

Kevin Knowles II - Florida State

Jaylin Lane - Virginia Tech

Drew Lawson - Southern Mississippi

Riley Leonard - Notre Dame

Phil Mafah - Clemson

Jake Majors - Texas

Marcellus Marshall - UCF

Bru McCoy - Tennessee

Fernando Mendoza - California

Austin Moore - Kansas State

Taylor Morin - Wake Forest

Nick Nash - San Jose State

Devin Neal - Kansas

Jerjuan Newton - Toledo

NaNa Osafo-Mensah - TCU

Will Pauling - Wisconsin

Albert Reese - Mississippi State

Albert Regis - Texas A&M

Kaimon Rucker - North Carolina

Quinn Schulte - Iowa

Cody Simon - Ohio State

Tristan Sinclair - Stanford

Donovan Smith - Houston

Logan Taylor - Hawai’i

Dante Trader, Jr. - Maryland

Jalon Walker - Georgia

Davis Warren - Michigan

J.J. Weaver - Kentucky

Jackson Woodard - UNLV

Published
