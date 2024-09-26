Greene Named to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List
West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene was selected to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List on Thursday.
The award, presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field. Leadership is a term synonymous with Jason Witten, who, in addition to becoming one of the best tight ends in the history of the sport, served as one of football’s most prominent role models during his 16-year pro career. In addition to winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2012, Witten also received the Bart Starr Award, Pro Football Weekly’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, Home Depot NFL Neighborhood MVP and the Bob Lilly Award, among many others. All of those honors have recognized his work in the community, achievements on the field and dedication to his teammates and family.
The student-athletes, nominated by their schools, have all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Jason Witten’s SCORE Foundation, the official charity of Jason and his wife Michelle. The SCORE Foundation, founded in 2007, has positively impacted tens of thousands of children and families in Texas and Tennessee over the last 16 years. The foundation operates its nationally-recognized SCOREkeepers program, which places trained male mentors on staff to work with children at family violence shelters, at nine shelters in the two states.
Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List
Cameron Ball, Arkansas
Justin Barron, Syracuse
Dylan Black, Oregon State
Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State
Zachariah Branch, Southern California
Nathan Carter, Michigan State
Brandon Cleveland, NC State
Brady Cook, Missouri
Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
Ajani Cornelius, Oregon
Luke Deal, Auburn
Beau Freyler, Iowa State
Jacob Gardner, Colorado State
Brandon George, Pittsburgh
Isaac Gifford -Nebraska
Garrett Greene - West Virginia
Gus Hartwig - Purdue
Ahmed Hassanein - Boise State
Jason Henderson - Old Dominion
Seth Henigan - Memphis
Alex Huntley - South Carolina
Isaiah Jacobs - UAB
Tim Keenan III - Alabama
Kevin Knowles II - Florida State
Jaylin Lane - Virginia Tech
Drew Lawson - Southern Mississippi
Riley Leonard - Notre Dame
Phil Mafah - Clemson
Jake Majors - Texas
Marcellus Marshall - UCF
Bru McCoy - Tennessee
Fernando Mendoza - California
Austin Moore - Kansas State
Taylor Morin - Wake Forest
Nick Nash - San Jose State
Devin Neal - Kansas
Jerjuan Newton - Toledo
NaNa Osafo-Mensah - TCU
Will Pauling - Wisconsin
Albert Reese - Mississippi State
Albert Regis - Texas A&M
Kaimon Rucker - North Carolina
Quinn Schulte - Iowa
Cody Simon - Ohio State
Tristan Sinclair - Stanford
Donovan Smith - Houston
Logan Taylor - Hawai’i
Dante Trader, Jr. - Maryland
Jalon Walker - Georgia
Davis Warren - Michigan
J.J. Weaver - Kentucky
Jackson Woodard - UNLV