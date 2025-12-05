The Full List of Early Enrollees in West Virginia's 2026 Signing Class
The early signing period appears to be in the books for the West Virginia Mountaineers, with 48 players having signed with the program. It's been a wild three days, but the future of Mountaineer football is in great shape.
Here, in just a few weeks, a large portion of this class will enroll and get started with winter workouts. In years past, it would be a big deal if you could get eight or ten early enrollees. This year, WVU will have 37.
“It’s always important (to have players enroll early)," Rodriguez said on the In the Gun Podcast. "I think the fact that we can work with our guys a little in the summer makes it less important than it was before. Before, you couldn’t even ask the guys what they were doing in the summer. Supposedly, they were supposed to change the calendar where we could have practices in the summer. I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not. But nonetheless, just to have them here for a few months to train with our strength staff, to be in our facility, to get to know the system, for coaches to work with them a little bit, is really critical.”
The full list of early enrollees
QB Jyron Hughley
RB Martavious Boswell
RB Amari Latimer
RB Christopher Talley
WR Charlie Hanafin
WR Keon Hutchins
WR Robert Oliver
WR Malachi Thompson
WR Kedrick Triplett
WR Greg Wilfred
TE Kade Bush
TE Sam Hamilton
OT Kevin Brown
OT Aidan Woods
OT Deshawn Woods
OG Lamarcus Dillard
OG Camden Goforth
OG Rhett Morris
BAN Jeremiah Johnson
DE KJ Gillespie
DE Carter Kessler
DT Yendor Mack
DT Cameron Mallory
DT Jaylen Thomas
DL K.J. Henson
LB Cameron Dwyer
LB Antoine Sharp Jr.
CB Da’Mun Allen
CB Makhi Boone
CB Rayshawn Reynolds Jr.
S Rickey Giles
S Da’Mare Williams
N/S Miles Khatri
N/S Emory Snyder
ATH John Johnson III
ATH Matt Sieg
P Chase Ridley
Players Who Will Enroll in the Summer
QB Wyatt Brown
RB Lawrence Autry
RB SirPaul Cheeks
WR Landon Drumm
OT Jonas Muya
TE Xavier Anderson
BAN Noah Tishendorf
LB Trey McGlothlin
CB Simaj Hill
CB Vincent Smith
S Jayden Ballard
