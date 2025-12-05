The Full List of Early Enrollees in West Virginia's 2026 Signing Class

The early signing period appears to be in the books for the West Virginia Mountaineers, with 48 players having signed with the program. It's been a wild three days, but the future of Mountaineer football is in great shape.

Here, in just a few weeks, a large portion of this class will enroll and get started with winter workouts. In years past, it would be a big deal if you could get eight or ten early enrollees. This year, WVU will have 37.

“It’s always important (to have players enroll early)," Rodriguez said on the In the Gun Podcast. "I think the fact that we can work with our guys a little in the summer makes it less important than it was before. Before, you couldn’t even ask the guys what they were doing in the summer. Supposedly, they were supposed to change the calendar where we could have practices in the summer. I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not. But nonetheless, just to have them here for a few months to train with our strength staff, to be in our facility, to get to know the system, for coaches to work with them a little bit, is really critical.”

The full list of early enrollees

QB Jyron Hughley

RB Martavious Boswell

RB Amari Latimer

RB Christopher Talley

WR Charlie Hanafin

WR Keon Hutchins

WR Robert Oliver

WR Malachi Thompson

WR Kedrick Triplett

WR Greg Wilfred

TE Kade Bush

TE Sam Hamilton

OT Kevin Brown

OT Aidan Woods

OT Deshawn Woods

OG Lamarcus Dillard

OG Camden Goforth

OG Rhett Morris

BAN Jeremiah Johnson

DE KJ Gillespie

DE Carter Kessler

DT Yendor Mack

DT Cameron Mallory

DT Jaylen Thomas

DL K.J. Henson

LB Cameron Dwyer

LB Antoine Sharp Jr.

CB Da’Mun Allen

CB Makhi Boone

CB Rayshawn Reynolds Jr.

S Rickey Giles

S Da’Mare Williams

N/S Miles Khatri

N/S Emory Snyder

ATH John Johnson III

ATH Matt Sieg

P Chase Ridley

Players Who Will Enroll in the Summer

QB Wyatt Brown

RB Lawrence Autry

RB SirPaul Cheeks

WR Landon Drumm

OT Jonas Muya

TE Xavier Anderson

BAN Noah Tishendorf

LB Trey McGlothlin

CB Simaj Hill

CB Vincent Smith

S Jayden Ballard

