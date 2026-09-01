Hearing Date Set for Multiple Mountaineers Fighting for Fifth Year of Eligibility

West Virginia basketball players Brenen Lorient and Javan Buchanan, a transfer from Boise State, filed a lawsuit in early August in the Northern District of West Virginia, seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the NCAA to be able to play one more year at the collegiate level.

The hearing is set for September 24th, but now includes a pair of other West Virginia University athletes — football cornerback Jason Chambers and baseball pitcher Ben McDougal.

Update on this case -- Lorient and Buchanan's attorneys have amended the complaint to include two other WVU players: football player Jason Chambers and baseball player Benjamin McDougal.



A hearing is set for September 24. The plaintiffs did not ask for that date to be moved up. https://t.co/fZtZsL8OK8 pic.twitter.com/vSh5dcu7T2 — Sam C. Ehrlich (@samcehrlich) September 1, 2026

Not great timing for Jason Chambers

West Virginia University defensive back Jason Chambers | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Assuming nothing changes, this means Chambers, who rejoined the team midway through fall camp, may not be eligible to play for the team's first three games of the season against Coastal Carolina, UT Martin, and Virginia. The hearing is two days before the Mountaineers' Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State.

Obviously, they shouldn't need his services in the first two games, but you would have liked to have been able to get him on the field and get some live in-game reps before conference play began.

Fortunately, Chambers has familiarity with Zac Alley's system, having started all 12 games for the Mountaineers last season. He posted 34 tackles, four passes defended, and one interception. Getting him back, even right before the Big 12 opener, would be a nice boost to West Virginia's secondary.

A nice jolt for the 'Eers bullpen?

WVU Athletics Communications

Ben McDougal dealt with some injuries this past season, but instead of redshirting, he wanted to be a part of the Mountaineers' run, even if it meant he would be pitching in a limited role. He eventually ended up becoming a key piece of the West Virginia bullpen, getting critical outs in the Big 12 Conference tournament, the Morgantown Regional, recording the final outs to send the Mountaineers to Omaha, and coming through in the clutch against Troy when they were threatening in the first game at the College World Series.

Having Lorient, Buchanan would make WVU a legit Big 12 contender

WVU Athletics Communications

Without these two, it will create a major challenge for Ross Hodge. Does he move Seydou Traore into the starting lineup, and at the four? Does he go with Amadou Seini and Mo Sylla on the floor at the same time? It would be a far from ideal situation, for sure. With them, however, Hodge will have a plethora of options, and you could argue it's the deepest roster the Mountaineers have had in quite some time.