WVU Football Preseason Kickoff Special: Expectations, Predictions, Team Breakdown + More

The Walk Thru Game Day Show is back! Although there is no game this week, we decided to kick off the party a week early during Week 0 to set the table for the 2026 season in our first-ever WVU football preseason kickoff special.

The Rundown

Segment 1: Year two expectations

I gave out my 7-5 record prediction earlier this month, so now we get Eugene Napoleon's take on the team. He took his prediction a step further, giving a ceiling and a floor for the Mountaineers' record in 2026.

Segment 2: Another massive roster flip

West Virginia brought in over 80 new players this offseason, marking the second time in as many years that WVU has flipped the roster. Gene and I discuss why this roster flip is different and why the national media's evaluation of this team is a lazy one.

Segment 3: Trivia

This week's question: WVU moved next year's game vs. Ohio to Week 0. This will be the earliest they've played a game, matching their contest with this school in 1994.



A: Ohio State

B: Wisconsin

C: Nebraska

Segment 4: WVU defensive preview

We take a look at what some of the problem areas could be for Zac Alley's unit, such as the defensive line and cornerback group, as well as where they could be strong — nickel/sam and linebacker.

Segment 5: WVU offensive preview

We begin the discussion with the soon-to-be-named QB1 Mike Hawkins Jr. and the added element he brings to the offense — and no, it's not his legs. Plus, the dyanmic backfield headlined by Cam Cook and Amari Latimer, the plethora of options at wide receiver, and the extremely talented and deep offensive line coached by one of the best in the business.

Segment 6: Week 0 Pick'ems

North Carolina vs. TCU, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN (Ireland)

North Carolina State at Virginia, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Jacksonville State at North Dakota State, 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Hawai’i at Stanford, 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Memphis at UNLV, 10 p.m. ET on FOX

If you haven't yet, head on over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and drop your picks in the comment section. If you nail all five, you will win an autographed picture from Eugene Napoleon. Also, while you are there, hit that subscribe button. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.

Football season show schedule:

Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays (starting Week 2, Coastal preview drops on 9/1)

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Immediately after the game