Help Is on the Way: Ex-Georgia DB JaCorey Thomas Commits to WVU — Where Does He Fit?
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West Virginia's secondary was carved up by Coastal Carolina QB Deuce Bailey in the second half of Saturday's season opener, but help is on the way. According to On3's Pete Nakos, former Georgia defensive back JaCorey Thomas has committed to the Mountaineers for the 2026 season.
Explaining how Thomas became eligible for an additional year
Thomas is a true five-in-five guy. He never redshirted at Georgia (regular or medical), so, like many others who pursued a fifth year with those credentials, he was granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA.
The part that may trip folks up is that he did participate in rookie minicamp with the Carolina Panthers after going undrafted, but that's not the same as the ongoing situation at LSU where guys who were on NFL contracts are going back to school.
The tight end at LSU, Dae'Quan Wright, went undrafted as well, but signed a contract to officially be on the Cleveland Browns' roster. He even dressed for preseason games with the Browns, although he did not play.
Receiving and accepting a rookie minicamp invite comes with no contract or guarantees of one. It's essentially a tryout opportunity, not only for the team you are practicing with, but also for the other 31 teams in the league, to whom you can send tape.
Where could Thomas fit in on West Virginia's defense? And when can he play?
The addition of Thomas is not knocking anyone off of West Virginia's roster, either. They had a spot or two open, so his arrival won't force someone to depart.
Thomas played the majority of his snaps, 352 to be exact, at free safety for the Bulldogs in 2025. He also appeared in the box on 72 snaps and at slot corner on 50. Two years ago, in a much more limited role, most of his snaps (80) came in the slot.
He's someone that Alley can move around, playing him at either safety spot or perhaps the nickel/sam position. There, behind Geimere Latimer, Alley only played Maliek Hawkins for three snaps and true freshman Miles Khatri for one, so he could work his way there some.
As to when he will arrive and be able to actually play in a game is to be determined. We will likely get some insight into his path to the field from head coach Rich Rodriguez sometime in the next two days, but knowing how he likes to keep everything secret, we may not know exactly when he'll hit the field.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_