Help Is on the Way: Ex-Georgia DB JaCorey Thomas Commits to WVU — Where Does He Fit?

West Virginia's secondary was carved up by Coastal Carolina QB Deuce Bailey in the second half of Saturday's season opener, but help is on the way. According to On3's Pete Nakos, former Georgia defensive back JaCorey Thomas has committed to the Mountaineers for the 2026 season.

Explaining how Thomas became eligible for an additional year

A mouthguard flies through the air after Georgia defensive back JaCorey Thomas (20) hits Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) to the ground during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. Thomas was called for targeting and ejected from the game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thomas is a true five-in-five guy. He never redshirted at Georgia (regular or medical), so, like many others who pursued a fifth year with those credentials, he was granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA.

The part that may trip folks up is that he did participate in rookie minicamp with the Carolina Panthers after going undrafted, but that's not the same as the ongoing situation at LSU where guys who were on NFL contracts are going back to school.

The tight end at LSU, Dae'Quan Wright, went undrafted as well, but signed a contract to officially be on the Cleveland Browns' roster. He even dressed for preseason games with the Browns, although he did not play.

Receiving and accepting a rookie minicamp invite comes with no contract or guarantees of one. It's essentially a tryout opportunity, not only for the team you are practicing with, but also for the other 31 teams in the league, to whom you can send tape.

Where could Thomas fit in on West Virginia's defense? And when can he play?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Jacorey Thomas (20) celebrates a sack during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The addition of Thomas is not knocking anyone off of West Virginia's roster, either. They had a spot or two open, so his arrival won't force someone to depart.

Thomas played the majority of his snaps, 352 to be exact, at free safety for the Bulldogs in 2025. He also appeared in the box on 72 snaps and at slot corner on 50. Two years ago, in a much more limited role, most of his snaps (80) came in the slot.

He's someone that Alley can move around, playing him at either safety spot or perhaps the nickel/sam position. There, behind Geimere Latimer, Alley only played Maliek Hawkins for three snaps and true freshman Miles Khatri for one, so he could work his way there some.

As to when he will arrive and be able to actually play in a game is to be determined. We will likely get some insight into his path to the field from head coach Rich Rodriguez sometime in the next two days, but knowing how he likes to keep everything secret, we may not know exactly when he'll hit the field.