MAILBAG: Chances vs. UVA, Defensive Playmakers, Lorient Update, Contenders? + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: If we start 5-0 with a big win over UVA, what are our odds of being ranked? I know it depends on a lot of other factors, but curious to your insight.

A: Oh, I think it would be pretty likely. There aren't going to be a ton of Power Four teams undefeated that deep into the season, regardless of what the strength of schedule is. If that is Virginia's only loss, though, it certainly helps. If they are 5-0, that means they also beat Oklahoma State, who has been everyone's offseason darling. That will earn you some respect as well. I'd put it at 90% that they would be ranked at 5-0.

Q: When does Lorient and Buchanan’s case come before the Northern District West Virginia court?

A: I haven't been able to confirm the date, but I believe it is September 24th. The players will file their brief early in the month, and then the NCAA will submit its opposition before the hearing. I'm working on nailing that date down, but that's what I gather.

Q: UVA looked good today against NC State. What percentage do you give WVU to win that game now?

A: Oooh, that's a tough one. I had West Virginia losing to them a week ago, so my opinion on the game didn't change much, and if I had to put a percentage on it then, I probably would have said 40%. Now? I'd probably keep it in the same ballpark, mainly because we haven't seen the Mountaineers take the field yet.

Q: What’s your thoughts on the celebration penalty that’s been enforced after seeing it happen in the TCU game?

A: Personally, I think it's a dumb rule. That being said, the rule is the rule. The TCU running back did the nose wipe and was rightfully flagged for it. The North Carolina tight end just signaled first down and was not flagged, which is correct. I don't see the difference between the two, but the new rule specifically calls out the nose wipe. Hate it or not, that's on the TCU back for costing his team. Or on Sonny Dykes. You just can't do it.

Q: WVU’s defense feels like a mystery. Even Rich Rod said in a presser that it’s “a bunch of no names”. Who are a couple of names that I should be excited about that will make an instant impact?

A: DL Zeke Durham-Campbell is definitely one that I would pay a bunch of attention to. I love his potential, and he's already logged some meaningful snaps at the FBS level. EDGE Harper Holloman will be the Mountaineers' best pass rusher, so definitely him. And I'll also go with N/S Geimere Latimer and LB Cam Torbor.

Q: Before yesterday, I was pretty sold WVU is going to look pretty good and possibly beat UVA. After the pummeling of NCST, I'm not so sure about that anymore. Is that an overreaction? Could it be me being overly optimistic (even tho I'm on the 7-5 boat)? Maybe NCST is that bad?

A: Well, if it makes you feel any better, I have WVU going 7-5, and that includes a loss to Virginia. In my game-by-game predictions , I have them losing to Virginia and beating TCU, which has raised some eyebrows. Not so much now after they lost to UNC. I wouldn't call it an overreaction because Virginia is good.

Q: I have very little confidence going into this season. WVU has a history of building up hope only to punt you right in the nether region. I refuse to fall for it again, so tell me why I am wrong.

A: Couldn't help but laugh, haha. This time of year is always fun because we don't know anything. It could be really good, really bad, or somewhere in between. Personally, I think it will be the latter. This is a much-improved team, but they are going to go through some growing pains. They are young and have some major questions at key positions, specifically on defense. I know this probably didn't help create hope, but think of it this way...last year was as bad as it's going to be. This, to me, is the "set the table" year. 2027 has the chance to be where things really turn.

Q: Can Rich Rodriguez turn WVU back into a legitimate contender?

A: Yes, absolutely. In 2026? Probably not. Not enough certainties on the roster just yet, and the depth is still a work in progress. I could probably name five or six teams who are in a better position with their roster, at minimum. They could finish better than some of those, but I would set the expectation for this year as the build-up for what's to come. Win some games, stay competitive in losses, and find key building blocks.

Q: On a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the best, where is this WVU football team right now in starting the season?

A: Can I pull a Rich Rod here and say, "Ask me in a week?" Haha. Just messing around. If I had to put a number on it, I'd probably say a six, mainly because there are way too many uncertainties for it to be higher. 80+ newcomers, and even with a higher caliber of talent, it's hard to gauge how good they are. Even the staff is unsure at this moment. This time a year ago, I would have put it at around a three.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.