How and When to Watch Rich Rodriguez, WVU Players Speak at Big 12 Media Day

You know we are deep into the summer when Big 12 Media Days have arrived.

Over the course of the next two days, we will hear from Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, Big 12 Coordinator of Football Officials, all 16 coaches, and select players from those schools.

Rodriguez's press conference on the main stage is set to take place at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday and will be available to stream on ESPNU. He and WR Jaden Bray, OL Nick Krahe, and N/S Geimere Latimer will do some interviews on radio row, which won't be televised, and will have an opportunity to hold their own mini press conferences off to the side, which will be posted online. Rodriguez and perhaps one player may do a short interview on the ESPNU broadcast prior to him taking the main stage.

We are likely to hear Rodriguez speak on the quarterback situation, having the nation's leading rusher, Cam Cook, headlining his offense, and why he believes this year's group is better positioned to have success.

Here's a quick breakdown of who will speak on which day.

Tuesday, July 7th

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

*All times listed are Eastern Standard Time

Brett Yormark (11:15 a.m.)

Oklahoma State: HC Eric Morris (12 p.m.), Caleb Hawkins, Jaleel Johnson, Drew Mestemaker, Ethan Wesloski

Houston: HC Willie Fritz (12:20 p.m.), McKenzie Agnello, Jordan Allen, Khalil Laufau, Amare Thomas, Kentrell Webb, Conner Weigman

UCF: HC Scott Frost (12:40 p.m.), Alonza Barnett III, Jayden Bellamy, Lewis Carter, Preston Cushman

Baylor: HC Dave Aranda (1 p.m.), DB Michael Allen, DE Kyler Jordan, TE Matthew Klopfenstein, QB DJ Lagway, LB Kyland Reed, DL Jamaal Whyce Jr.

Colorado: HC Deion Sanders (1:20 p.m.), Zach Atkins, Ben Finneseth, Julian Lewis, Naeten Mitchell, Danny Scudero, Cree Thomas

Arizona State: HC Kenny Dillingham (1:40 p.m.), TE Khamari Anderson, RB Kyson Brown, LB Zyrus Fiaseu, DL C.J. Fite, OL Jalen Klemm, DB Lyrik Rawls, DB Montana Warren

BYU: HC Kalani Sitake (2 p.m.), Bear Bachmeier, Isaiah Glasker, Evan Johnson, LJ Martin, Bruce Mitchell, Keanu Tanuvasa

Texas Tech: HC Joey McGuire (2:20 p.m.), Terrance Carter Jr., Coy Eakin, A.J. Holmes Jr., Brice Pollock, Ben Roberts, Sheridan Wilson

Wednesday, July 8th

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Arizona: HC Brent Brennan (12 p.m.), Tristan Bounds, Taye Brown, Jay'vion Cole, Noah Fifita, Chris Hunter III, Tre Smith, Tre Spivey

Cincinnati: HC Scott Satterfield (12:20 p.m.), JC French, Antwan Peek Jr., Evan Tengesdahl, Taran Tyo

Iowa State: HC Jimmy Rogers (12:40 p.m.), David Coffey, Aiden Flora, Kyle Konrardy, Jaylen Raynor, Isaac Terrell

TCU: HC Sonny Dykes (1 p.m.), Jaden Craig, Markis Deal, Ansel Din-Mbuh, Jamel Johnson, Paul Oyewale, Ben Taylor-Whitfield

Kansas State: HC Collin Klein (1:20 p.m.), Wesley Fair, Joe Jackson, Avery Johnson, Rex Van Wyhe

Kansas: HC Lance Leipold (1:40 p.m.), Calvin Clements, Leroy Harris III, Blake Herold, Trey Lathan, Cameron Pickett

Utah: HC Morgan Scalley (2 p.m.), Devon Dampier, Johnathan Hall, Lance Holtzclaw, Wayshawn Parker

West Virginia: HC Rich Rodriguez (2:20 p.m.), Jaden Bray, Nick Krahe, Geimere Latimer II