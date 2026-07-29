How Close is West Virginia to Competing for a Big 12 Championship?

Never say never, but the likelihood of West Virginia capturing its first-ever Big 12 crown in 2026 is slim.

Anytime you have over 80 new players, you're battling against chemistry issues, a lack of experience in the system, and having to coach the culture you want in your program. It can be done, however, and the Mountaineers can still have a successful season if they finish in the middle of the pack in the league.

But just how close are they to being a true conference title contender?

It's a difficult question to answer, simply because of the ever-changing landscape of college football. You have no idea how good (or bad) a team will be on a year-to-year basis. The only way to have some sort of a clue is to look at what West Virginia currently has, what it will have in the future, and what it will need. That is, of course, assuming they are able to retain their key players.

2027 is a stronger possibility than you might think

With the way college football works now, it just takes one strong year of development, coupled with a high hit rate in the transfer portal, to make a surge. That said, you have to have the pieces in place the year before you turn the corner, and West Virginia seems to have that at several positions, especially on the offensive side of the football.

Skill positions are in great shape

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I understand Mike Hawkins Jr. has to prove it, but he has all the makings of becoming a star in this system. Rich Rodriguez and everyone on that staff are so eager to watch him operate this offense, knowing his skill set opens up a whole other dimension of this thing that we didn't get to see in 2025. He has three years of eligibility remaining, and it's entirely reasonable to think that the Mountaineers can be in the Big 12 picture during his tenure.

Cam Cook will likely head off to the NFL after this season, but if he wants to come back, he can. Because of the new age-based eligibility model, he will have eligibility for the 2027 season as well. Even if he opts to move on, they have their next star on the roster in Amari Latimer, who will have a full year of experience under his belt. And then between JUCO transfer Martavious Boswell and freshmen Chris Talley and Lawrence Autry, you'd like to think one of those will hit. If they don't, there is always the portal.

Wide receiver is an interesting group because there is a lot of talent in that room, but much of it is unproven. Prince Strachan, TaRon Francis, Keon Hutchins, Kedrick Triplett, John Neider, Armoni Weaver-Bomar, and Cyrus Traugh all have multiple years remaining.

Making progress in the trenches

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Rick Trickett being back in the fold should give everyone a sigh of relief. He is going to get the job done. It may not be a perfect product in 2026, but he has this thing headed in the right direction already and has guys he can build into the future with. Four of the five projected starters — Carsten Casady, Nick Krahe, Amare Grayson, and Kevin Brown — will be back in 2027.

Defensively, they do need to add more size and length to be able to compete against the more physical teams in the league. Right now, the d-line averages a shade under 280 lbs. Expect some of that to improve internally as guys add on muscle by spending a lot of time with Mike Joseph in the weight room. Nate Gabriel and Corey McIntyre Jr. are close to pushing three bills, as are a few others.

The linebacking unit has to improve significantly

West Virginia University Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

This group must get faster and more athletic. They addressed that with the freshman class, but not nearly as much with the group of transfers they brought in. They went for production and experience there with guys who fit the scheme better rather than risking it with guys who may be faster but don't have the production. That will change next offseason, and part of that is just having proof of concept. Once Zac Alley is able to show what this defense can do, he will be able to attract more talent out of the portal.

The secondary has a long way to go

The nickel/sam and safety groups are in a pretty good spot, on paper. Cornerback, however, is a whole other story. They added a bunch of size and length to that group to avoid getting Moss'd as much as they did in 2025, but you still have to play airtight coverage and play the ball well in the air. The corners may be in a much better spot than we all think, but right now, there is reason to be concerned for the immediate future.