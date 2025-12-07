How Every WVU Football Transfer Performed at Their New School in 2025

The 2025 WVU football roster was full of transfers, largely because of how many players transferred out of the program. How did those who left Morgantown perform at their new school this season?

Here are the stats for every player who transferred out of the program. Keep in mind, players who transferred in and then left after the spring, such as tight end Johnny Pascuzzi, are not included. This list is only of the players who were on the 2024 WVU roster.

QB Ryder Burton (UAB)

Burton started three games in the middle of the season for the Blazers, and helped them to a win over No. 22 Memphis, where he threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, he finished with 708 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions.

RB CJ Donaldson (Ohio State)

Donaldson leads the Buckeyes in rushing scores this season with 10, but has been primarily used as a short-yardage back. He's totaled 330 yards on 89 carries.

RB Trae'von Dunbar (South Alabama)

Dunbar had a limited role this season with the Jaguars, rushing the ball just three times for 41 yards and a touchdown.

WR Hudson Clement (Illinois)

Clement had a decent season, but saw his production cut in half. He hauled in 33 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns.

WR Dom Collins (Concord)

Collins balled out at the Division II level, bringing in 24 passes for 579 yards and seven touchdowns.

WR Ric’Darious Farmer (UCF)

Farmer suffered an injury in the preseason and was unable to play this year.

WR Brandon Rehmann (Delaware)

Rehemann caught just three passes for 31 yards.

WR Traylon Ray (Ole Miss)

Ray suffered an injury in the preseason and was unable to play this year.

TE Will Dixon (Rhode Island)

Dixon just caught one pass this season for two yards, but it resulted in a touchdown against UAlbany.

TE Jack Sammarco (Alabama)

Sammarco has played in just two games and has yet to record a catch.

TE Jackson Accuardi (South Dakota)

Played in six games, but did not register any stats.

TE TJ Johnson (Southern Miss)

Caught one pass for seven yards, which went for a touchdown.

OT Justin Terry (Ohio State)

Has played in six games, seeing limited reps at right tackle, mostly in mop-up duty.

OT Gavin Crawford (Virginia Tech)

Appeared in just two games.

OT Lucas Austin (Virginia Tech)

Appeared in just two games.

OT Johnny Williams IV (Missouri)

Appeared in just three games.

OG Tomas Rimac (Virginia Tech)

Played both tackle spots and right guard for the Hokies, finishing with a PFF grade of 63.7.

OL Sullivan Weidman (UMass)

Played left guard and tackle, finishing with a PFF grade of 52.5

C Kyle Altuner (Virginia Tech)

Started at center and finished with a PFF grade of 56.7.

DL Elijah Kinsler (Southern Miss)

Played in three games, did not record any stats.

DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles (Southern Miss)

Did not play.

DL Zeiqui Lawton (Sam Houston)

Was used as a depth piece, totaled six tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season.

EDGE Romando Johnson (UMass)

Played in one game, did not record any stats.

EDGE Makai Byerson (Boston College)

Played in four games on the defensive side of the ball and collected three tackles.

EDGE Obinna Onwuka (Coastal Carolina)

Did not record any stats.

EDGE Zachariah Keith (Southern Miss)

Did not record any stats.

EDGE Oryend Fisher (UTEP)

Played in three games, did not record any stats.

LB Rickey Williams (Toledo)

Tallied 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup.

LB Trey Lathan (Kansas)

Lathan pieced together the best season of his career, finishing the regular season with a single-season high of 86 tackles to go along with seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and a forced fumble.

LB Josiah Trotter (Missouri)

Trotter was a TFL machine for the Tigers this season, picking up 13 stops behind the line of scrimmage. He has 84 tackles and two sacks to his name.

CB TJ Crandall (Oregon State)

Did not record any stats.

CB Ayden Garnes (Arizona)

Started for the Wildcats and totaled 34 tackles, eight pass breakups, and one interception.

CB Jordan Jackson (Gardner-Webb)

Six tackles and one fumble recovery.

CB Chris Henry (Coastal Carolina)

Registered eight tackles on the season.

CB Zah Jackson (Marshall)

Did not record any stats.

CB Keyon Washington (Bowling Green)

Recorded 37 tackles, three pass breakups, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.

S Sammy Etienne (Marshall)

Did not record any stats.

S Jaheem Joseph (UNLV)

Joseph had the best season of his career, totaling 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

S Raleigh Collins III (New Hampshire)

Recorded 40 tackles, three QB hits, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Four Future Mountaineers Set to Play for Junior College National Championship

Rich Rodriguez Shares the Story of How Badly He Wanted Kevin Brown to Join West Virginia

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Reality is Coming Fast at West Virginia

Ross Hodge Discusses the Turnovers and the Defensive Lapses Against Wake Forest

Stock Up, Stock Down: Rebounding, Eaglestaff, NCAA Resume + More